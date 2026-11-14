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Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t holding back, laying blame for Jaylen Brown’s disappointing performance against the Boston Celtics directly on his “awkward reunion” with Jayson Tatum.

Draymond’s Direct Criticism

Green, who has apparently been following their dynamic for a while, publicly criticized Brown. The issue? Brown reportedly “ignoring Tatum” before Tuesday’s game. This specific pre-game interaction is what Green points to as the root cause for Brown struggling on the court.

The Tatum Connection

This wasn’t just any game for Brown. He faced Boston, his former team, which makes the whole situation with Tatum, a former teammate, even more intense. Green previously weighed in on their “former teammates’ relationship,” so he’s clearly been tuned into this saga for a while.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.