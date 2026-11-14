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The Ohio State Buckeyes are in a full-blown free fall, and their College Football Playoff dreams officially went up in smoke last week. They are staring down a third straight loss this Saturday as they host a Northwestern Wildcats squad, also 6-3 and coming off back-to-back defeats in a critical Big Ten showdown.

The Buckeyes’ Brutal Collapse

Man, what a gut punch it was for Ohio State against Oregon. The Buckeyes took a commanding 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two touchdown runs from Bo Jackson, and it looked like they were going to roll. Then, everything just fell apart. Oregon came back with a stunning 38 unanswered points and delivered a 41-28 thumping, leading by as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter. That’s how you drop out of the CFP discussion in a hurry, huh?

Quarterback Luke Fahey, stepping in for the injured Julian Sayin, put up some numbers, going 36-of-50 for 360 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. But the running game? Only managed a measly 53 yards. Receiver Jeremiah Smith did his part, hauling in seven receptions for 133 yards and a score in the tough loss. For the season, Fahey has 823 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in his two starts and six overall appearances. Smith has been lights out all year, racking up 69 receptions for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns. Bo Jackson leads the ground attack with 685 yards and six scores, with Ja’Kobi Jackson also adding six rushing touchdowns.

Northwestern’s Own Struggles and a Huge Uphill Battle

While Ohio State’s collapse grabbed headlines, don’t forget Northwestern is in its own mini-crisis. They never got their offense going last week in a 24-10 loss to visiting Iowa, only managing their lone touchdown with 1:51 left in the game on a short two-yard toss from Nicco Marchiol to Joseph Himon II. Marchiol, starting for the injured Aiden Chiles, went 24-of-32 for 181 yards through the air and added 52 yards on 23 carries on the ground.

The Wildcats’ season leaders include Griffin Wilde with 49 catches for 813 yards and five touchdowns, and Caleb Komolafe with 643 rushing yards and five TDs. But here’s the kicker: Northwestern is facing a massive historical hurdle here. Ohio State has absolutely dominated this series, winning 11 straight games over the Wildcats, including a 31-7 beatdown at Wrigley Field last November. The all-time series record stands at a staggering 66-14-1 in favor of the Buckeyes. It’s not just about stopping their current two-game slide; it’s about breaking a long, painful streak.

This isn’t just another Big Ten game. Both these teams are desperate to stop the bleeding and get their season back on track. You absolutely don’t want to miss this one. Tune in Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET on FOX or stream it live on Fubo.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.