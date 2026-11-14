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The Saints are getting a key offensive piece back for Sunday’s game, as running back Travis Etienne is set to be activated against the Panthers.

Etienne’s Road Back

Etienne has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury way back in Week 3. It’s been a long wait, but the team’s patience looks like it’s paying off. According to Tom Pelissero of Netflix, New Orleans plans to get him back on the field. After returning to practice this week, Etienne was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday. That’s the kind of green light you want to see for a player coming off a soft tissue injury, indicating he’s ready to roll.

What He Brings to the Field

In his three games this season before the injury, Etienne registered 128 yards on 30 carries. He was also a factor in the passing game, hauling in 11 passes for 51 yards. That’s a significant amount of versatile production they’ve been missing, and getting that back could be huge for the Saints’ offense this weekend.

All eyes will be on Etienne this Sunday as he makes his return. Will he pick up right where he left off and give the Saints the offensive spark they need against the Panthers?

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.