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The Minnesota Vikings wasted absolutely no time after Carson Wentz put up a horrific 8.9 passer rating in a crushing 23-6 loss. They mobilized fast, closing a deal for quarterback Kirk Cousins before 6:00 a.m. PT the very next morning. It wasn’t some drawn-out negotiation, it was a rapid fire reaction to what went down on Monday night.

The “Midday Monday” Hail Mary Call

Turns out, the Vikings were already sniffing around for Cousins before Wentz even stepped onto the field for that Week 9 game against the Bills. Reports confirm the Vikings initially reached out to the Raiders during “midday Monday.” But here’s the kicker: they told the Raiders they needed to see how their Monday night game played out before any further conversations. It was like they had a premonition, knowing Wentz’s performance could either make or break their QB situation. They made the call, then played the waiting game.

Wentz’s Meltdown Kicked Talks Into Overdrive

That waiting game didn’t last long, though. Once Wentz delivered that abysmal 8.9 passer rating and the Vikings stumbled to a 23-6 defeat, Minnesota went into hyperdrive. They didn’t just casually follow up. The Vikings contacted the Raiders again before 6:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, commencing the talks that ended with the deal for Cousins getting done. Raiders G.M. John Spytek confirmed the urgency in a Tuesday press conference, saying, “I never made one call on Kirk Cousins. And I got a few phone calls. But one real one this morning.” That “one real one” was clearly the Vikings coming to seal the deal.

A Third-Round Pick Was All It Took

The initial offer from the Vikings for Cousins was a fifth-round pick. Pretty low-ball, right? The report doesn’t spill the beans on what the Raiders initially wanted, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t a fifth. However, once the Vikings upped their offer to a third-round pick, the Raiders pounced. They weren’t messing around, especially with the added bonus of avoiding a $10 million guarantee. This whole thing moved quicker than a two-minute drill, proving that when a team wants a QB, they’ll act on instinct, especially after a performance like that.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.