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The Detroit Lions just made a move that screams “all hands on deck” for their international showdown! Linebacker Owen Pappoe got the call today, Saturday, elevated from the practice squad to the active game-day roster as the team preps to face the Patriots tomorrow.

Stepping Up When It Counts

This isn’t just a routine roster shuffle, folks. The Lions are rolling into Sunday’s matchup with the Patriots in Germany dealing with some serious blows at linebacker. Injuries to both Jimmy Rolder and Jack Campbell forced their hand, and Pappoe is the guy getting the emergency call-up. He only signed with the Lions’ practice squad on November 3, so this is a rapid ascent for him to get on the field. The team announced the move as they head into their big game across the pond.

Pappoe’s Path to the R Roster

So, who is Owen Pappoe? The 26-year-old was a third-round pick for the Cardinals back in 2023. He’s been around, too, playing for the Titans earlier this season, where he saw 19 special teams snaps in his only game against the Eagles on September 20. That’s a key detail, because it looks like special teams is exactly where the Lions need him most right now. In his career, Pappoe has played in 49 games, starting two, logging 341 defensive snaps and a whopping 964 special teams snaps. He knows that unit inside and out, and the Lions will likely lean on that experience.

Keep an eye on Owen Pappoe when the Lions hit the field in Germany on Sunday. He’s probably going to be flying around on special teams. This is a huge opportunity for Pappoe, and could be a difference-maker for the Lions as they battle the Patriots.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.