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Ohio State fell straight outta the College Football Playoff discussion last week, and now they are hosting a Northwestern squad that is just as desperate. Both these 6-3 Big Ten teams are coming off back-to-back losses, and Saturday’s matchup is all about stopping the free fall. The pressure is on for a Buckeyes team that just got absolutely rocked.

Buckeyes Crushed After Early Lead, Wildcats Stalled

Last week was brutal for Ohio State. Oregon rolled into The Horseshoe and delivered a crushing 41-28 thumping, a game where the Ducks led by as much as 24 in the fourth quarter. Seriously, what happened there? The Buckeyes looked like they had it early, grabbing a 14-0 lead on two Bo Jackson touchdown runs in the first quarter, but then it all unraveled. Oregon went on a monstrous 38-unanswered-points run that just gutted them. Luke Fahey, who is stepping in for the injured Julian Sayin, did what he could, finishing 36-of-50 for 360 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw an interception. Even worse, the running game barely showed up, managing only 53 yards. Jeremiah Smith was a bright spot, pulling in seven receptions for 133 yards and a score in the tough loss. You could see the frustration on cornerback Jay Timmons’ face, and who could blame him?

Over on the Wildcats’ side, things were not much better. Northwestern never got their offense clicking in a 24-10 loss to visiting Iowa. Their only touchdown came with just 1:51 left in the game, a two-yard toss from Nicco Marchiol to Joseph Himon II. Marchiol, filling in for the injured Aiden Chiles, went 24-of-32 for 181 yards and added 52 yards on 23 runs. They have to find some rhythm way earlier than the final minutes if they want to hang with a wounded Ohio State.

History Favors Ohio State, But Current Form Is A Different Story

Here is the kicker: Ohio State has absolutely owned Northwestern, riding an 11-game winning streak against them. Just last November, the Buckeyes took a dominant 31-7 win at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The all-time series? It is a staggering 66-14-1 in favor of Ohio State. But you know how college football works, past dominance doesn’t mean much when you are both struggling right now.

Looking at the season stats, Ohio State’s offense still has some firepower. Luke Fahey, in his two starts and six appearances, has put up 823 yards with five touchdowns against three interceptions. Jeremiah Smith is having a remarkable season, pulling down 69 receptions for a whopping 1,200 yards and 14 scores. Bo Jackson leads the ground game with 685 yards and six touchdowns, with Ja’Kobi Jackson also adding six rushing touchdowns. For Northwestern, Griffin Wilde leads their receivers with 49 catches for 813 yards and five scores, and Caleb Komolafe has chipped in with 643 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

This isn’t just another game. It is a battle for sanity for two teams that desperately need a win. You can catch all the action when Northwestern rolls into Ohio Stadium this Saturday, November 14, 2026. Kickoff is at 12:00 PM ET on FOX, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.