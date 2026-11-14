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The Philadelphia Eagles got hit with multiple trade inquiries for tight end Dallas Goedert this past Saturday, but ultimately, the team decided to hold onto their guy. It turns out one of those calls came from a serious NFC rival, the San Francisco 49ers, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Goedert “never got close to being traded.”

NFC Rival Came Knocking Hard

It’s always spicy when a division rival comes sniffing around your top talent, and the 49ers clearly had their eyes on the 31-year-old tight end. To have a team like San Francisco make a serious play for a player of Goedert’s caliber shows just how valuable he is, and how much other contenders wanted to bolster their roster.

Eagles Stood Firm on Their Guy

Despite the interest from multiple teams, including the Niners, Philadelphia wasn’t letting Goedert walk. Schefter and Rapoport’s reporting confirms the Eagles had no intention of moving him. They kept the veteran tight end right where he is.

So, what does this mean? Goedert stays put in Philadelphia, showing the Eagles are committed to their current lineup as they push through the season. They clearly value his presence too much to send him packing, especially not to a rival.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.