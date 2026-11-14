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The Federal Aviation Association’s recent ground stop, which grounded thousands of flights across the United States, absolutely trashed the sports world, but nowhere was the fallout uglier than with Oklahoma’s game against Ole Miss. Initially set for Saturday, these teams are now forced to play on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, a decision that caught more than a few folks by surprise. The biggest surprise? The SEC actually threatened Oklahoma with *forfeiting* the game if they didn’t agree to the Sunday reschedule, and Oklahoma’s athletic director, Roger Denny, is not holding back about how utterly bogus that move was.

Roger Denny Calls Out the SEC’s Forfeiture Stunt

This whole situation exploded when Oklahoma AD Roger Denny issued a stern objection to the conference’s decision. He didn’t just disagree, he flat-out revealed the SEC pushed this Sunday game *only* after they threatened Oklahoma with a forfeiture. Can you believe that? Denny said Ole Miss tried everything to get to Norman for Saturday, exhausting every travel option they had. But, and this is the kicker, Denny noted they were “unlike every other team traveling for competition tomorrow” because they couldn’t find a solution. So, instead of finding a solution that worked for everyone, Commissioner Greg Sankey allegedly told Oklahoma to play Sunday or take the L. That’s a low blow when circumstances are already out of anyone’s control.

Fans Hit Hardest by This “Unfair” Call

Denny didn’t mince words, stating point blank that the Sooners didn’t want to play on Sunday. He made it clear that rescheduling this game has a “significant impact, particularly on our fans.” Think about it: folks made travel plans, booked accommodations, arranged their entire Saturday around this game. Now, they face “unnecessary disruption and hardship.” Denny blasted the conference, saying their “time, commitment and investment deserve greater consideration than they were afforded in the conference’s decision.” He wrapped it up by calling the decision “not fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation,” even while acknowledging they’re “obligated to play the game when directed.” The SEC, for their part, claims the game was pushed because a “late-night departure could not be accommodated” by Ole Miss’s usual charter company. Ole Miss is now set to depart Saturday afternoon. The broadcast details for Sunday’s game, which was originally slated for SEC Network, weren’t immediately available, but one thing is certain: it’ll pull “fewer eyes” having to compete directly with the stacked Week 10 NFL schedule.

So, the game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. But make no mistake, the bad taste from this whole ordeal, especially the alleged forfeiture threat and the blatant disregard for fan plans, isn’t going away anytime soon. It’s a tough look for the conference, and you have to wonder what kind of precedent this sets.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.