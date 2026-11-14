Colorado's 42-32 Upset Of No. 14 Houston: The $25.5 Million Question About Coach Prime Just Got Quieter

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Colorado’s football team pulled off a massive upset Friday night, taking down No. 14 Houston 42-32 in Boulder. This wasn’t just another win. It was only the third time in four seasons they beat a ranked team, the first against a top-15 squad, and it instantly silenced a week of LOUD whispers about Deion Sanders’ job. It’s the biggest victory of what’s been a tough season, arriving exactly when the program desperately needed a spark.

Fighting Back From The Brink

Talk about a comeback! Colorado found themselves trailing 20-7 in the second quarter. But they clawed their way back, eventually building a 35-20 lead in the third quarter. We saw huge plays from four different players, generating four offensive touchdowns, including a massive 53-yard catch and a jaw-dropping 67-yard run. When that final whistle blew, fans absolutely stormed the field for the second home game in a row. You could feel the championship-level energy, even on a chilly night, just like Sanders said.

This win is huge for the narrative around Coach Prime. The Buffaloes were sitting at a tough 3-6 after losing to Arizona State, and the chatter about his future was deafening all week. Now, with two winnable games left on the schedule, they’re suddenly back in the hunt for a bowl spot. Remember, Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million extension back in March 2025. Reports say if the school fired him without cause, they would owe him a hefty $25.5 million. That kind of money makes a victory like this absolutely vital for his survival. Sanders himself took the blame for earlier losses, admitting he “was not getting it done” after the Arizona State game. He even thanked the “young fan base” for not listening to the “foolishness,” clearly calling out the online noise that always ramps up when a team struggles.

Offense Explodes, Defense Delivers

The offensive game plan finally clicked against a tough top-15 defense. The Buffaloes absolutely shredded Houston, racking up 249 yards on 39 carries and punching in five rushing touchdowns. Richard Young was a beast, leading the charge with 99 yards and two scores, including a clutch 2-yard run late in the game that sealed the deal. This was the first time all year that their “Go-Go” offense felt truly alive, and it was the first time Colorado hit at least 30 points against a Power Four team since 2024.

The defense wasn’t just sitting around either. They made some critical plays when the offense stumbled. Early in the second half, Isaac Wilson threw an interception, but safety Randon Fontenette immediately answered on the very next play, stripping the ball from Houston quarterback Conner Weigman. That turnover was a game-changer. It led directly to a 53-yard touchdown pass that gave Colorado a huge 28-20 lead. Fontenette made it clear where the team stands: “Just coming to the game with Coach Prime, like, you know. We all want him here,” he told USA TODAY. That’s a locker room that believes in their coach.

What’s Next for the Buffaloes?

Now, the Buffaloes have a clear path: win their final two games to become bowl-eligible. They head to Cincinnati on November 21, and then they’ll be back home to face Central Florida on November 28. A 6-6 record would be a massive turnaround after starting the season at a dismal 2-5. This team just proved they can shock the world, and they’ve got everything to play for.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.