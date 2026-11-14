Ancelotti and Raphinha Ejected: Brazil's Bench Just Lost Its Mind in Stoppage Time

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Manager Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha both got sent off today as Brazil crashed to a wild 3-2 friendly defeat against Japan in Singapore. The game was decided by a controversial stoppage-time winner, igniting an absolute firestorm on the touchline that saw security personnel needing to step in.

Chaos on the Sidelines: Ancelotti and Raphinha See Red

The drama exploded in the 91st minute when Coventry City winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto bundled home the go-ahead goal for Japan. Brazil’s bench immediately erupted, appealing for a foul in the build-up after Aston Villa midfielder Joao Gomes was dispossessed. The protests became so intense that Singaporean referee Jansen Foo dismissed both Ancelotti and Raphinha from the touchline. This isn’t just about a goal, folks, it’s about a complete loss of composure from the Brazil squad.

Ancelotti didn’t pull any punches after the game. He told reporters, “The referee gave me a red card because he said I wasn’t able to control the bench, and that all the players were on the field.” He went on to suggest that “The result, obviously, was influenced by the referee’s performance,” adding, “But it’s not his fault. It was a high-level match and I don’t think he had the experience to handle this kind of game.” Meanwhile, Raphinha, who had already been substituted, was still remonstrating with the fourth official when he got his marching orders. After the final whistle, the protests continued, with security stepping in to separate Brazil players from the officials. You just don’t see that kind of chaos very often.

Vinicius Jr. Fights Back, But Japan Holds On

Before the late-game fireworks, Brazil found themselves in a hole early, falling 2-0 within the first 19 minutes thanks to goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. almost single-handedly sparked a comeback, netting goals in both halves, including a truly fine, curling equaliser. But the squad’s frustrations were boiling over even before the red cards. Earlier in the first half, there were angry appeals for a penalty when Raphinha was fouled, only for the referee to wave it off. That decision clearly stuck with the team.

This 3-2 friendly defeat marks the second time in the last 18 months that Japan has beaten Brazil by that scoreline in a friendly. While Brazil did manage to defeat Japan 2-1 in the last 32 of this summer’s World Cup, these friendly results are still a wake-up call. Manager Carlo Ancelotti only became Brazil’s coach in 2025 and just this year signed a contract extension all the way to the 2030 World Cup. You have to wonder what this kind of sideline meltdown means for team discipline and Ancelotti’s control moving forward. Will he be able to get his squad to keep their heads when the pressure is on? That’s what everyone will be watching for.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.