Wales Already Beat Erling Haaland Once, and Norway's Entire Season Hangs in the Balance

Soccer on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Erling Haaland is looking for payback today, no doubt about it. Wales already put Norway in its place once last month, snagging a 2-1 win in Cardiff, and now Haaland’s side is staring down a massive UEFA Nations League clash. This isn’t just another game, folks. We’re talking about Matchday 5, and the threat of relegation is looming large for both teams when they duke it out at Ullevaal Stadion.

Relegation Threat Is REAL for Solbakken’s Squad

Seriously, this is intense. Norway, under Stale Solbakken, managed to make the World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, which is huge! But now, they’re sitting in the bottom pair of Group A4 and could drop down a division in this continental competition. They’ve only scraped together three points from a possible 12 so far. That puts them level on points with Craig Bellamy’s Wales squad, who, thanks to that win in the Welsh capital last month, still hold the advantage. That edge could disappear real fast depending on what happens today, and both teams are desperate to climb up and get level on points with second-place Denmark. For Wales, though, it’s even trickier: they’ve already lost to Denmark twice, so they need Brian Riemer’s side to *not* win their last two games against group leader Portugal and Norway if they want any shot at the top two. The pressure is absolutely suffocating.

Norway’s Ugly Streak vs. Wales’ Road Woes

Let’s be real, neither team is coming into this looking like world-beaters. Norway is on a brutal three-game losing streak. That’s their longest losing streak in a decade, which is wild for a squad with Haaland on it. On the flip side, they haven’t dropped two in a row at home in Oslo since late 2020, so maybe that’s a small silver lining? But don’t sleep on Wales, because while they beat Norway at home, their road form is a mess. They’ve lost three straight away fixtures and are trying to snag their first away victory in almost exactly 12 months. Something has to give here, right?

This isn’t just about pride; it’s about staying in the top flight of the Nations League. Today’s game against Wales could define Norway’s entire season. Every possession, every tackle, every shot on goal is going to feel like a make-or-break moment. You can bet Haaland will be unleashed, ready to avenge that last loss and keep his team from sliding down a division. Don’t miss this one!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.