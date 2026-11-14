The 39 Home Runs That Could Make Blue Jays Fans Absolutely Lose It

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Teruaki Sato, the Japanese slugger who smashed nearly 40 long balls in Nippon Professional Baseball last season, is officially on the Toronto Blue Jays’ radar. The 2025 Central League MVP is making waves after being posted by NPB’s Hanshin Tigers, and honestly, if the Jays land this guy, the league better watch out. Toronto needs power, big time, and Sato just might be the answer.

The Jays’ Power Drought and Sato’s Unreal Numbers

Let’s just be real, the Blue Jays’ lineup last season was missing some serious pop. They finished dead last in the Majors with a measly 152 home runs. Think about that: last place! Even third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, who led the AL East club, only managed 33 homers. And star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? He only hit nine. That’s rough, man. It’s no secret the Blue Jays are usually in the mix for Japanese talent, and with power numbers like Sato’s, it’s easy to see why they’re interested again.

This dude is a left-handed hitter, a Triple Crown winner from last year, and his stats are just ridiculous. In 143 games for the Tigers, Sato hit a ridiculous .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and drove in 106 RBIs. Nearly 40 dingers, 39 to be exact, that’s not just “major power,” that’s game-changing pop! According to Mitch Bannon at The Athletic, sources familiar with Toronto’s offseason talks confirm the Jays are definitely looking at him.

High Risk, Even Higher Reward?

Now, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. Bannon also reported there are “plenty of swing-and-miss concerns” with Sato. He’s got “whiff potential” and a “massive uncertainty about how he’ll project in MLB.” This would be an “untraditional acquisition” for Toronto, especially given that risk profile. The Jays, like a lot of other teams, are aware of what they’d be getting into.

But come on, a 27-year-old consistent run producer with that kind of power? You take that swing-and-miss risk every single time. Blue Jays manager John Schneider even has options if Sato’s defense at third base isn’t up to snuff. He could slide him over to first, stick him in a corner outfield spot, or just unleash him as a designated hitter. The bat is just too good to ignore.

This offseason just got spicy for Toronto. With a guy like Teruaki Sato on the board, the Jays could completely transform their lineup, adding a massive power threat they desperately need. Will they pull the trigger on this untraditional, high-stakes move? Everyone’s watching to see if this bat lands in Toronto.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.