FAA Ground Stop? Pat McAfee Just Pulled the Ultimate GameDay Stunt

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Pat McAfee was a no-show when College GameDay kicked off live from Idaho on Saturday, and for a second there, you could almost feel the collective dread. Every other member of the crew was present and accounted for, but the man himself was missing. This, of course, came right after the FAA was forced to institute a brutal, multi-hour ground stop on Friday night, making air travel a nightmare for anyone trying to get anywhere, including college football teams scrambling to make their games.

Defying Air Chaos on Four Legs

But before anyone could really start stressing about missing McAfee’s usual energy, the non-stop engine that is College GameDay brought him into view, and he wasn’t just walking in. Oh no, he made his entrance on an equine friend, delighting fans instantly. The FAA ground stop had truly made travel insane, raising the degree of difficulty for scores of teams, but thankfully, most of those trips were successful, avoiding any major controversy. Still, McAfee clearly had to get creative.

McAfee is a superstar for a reason: he just elicits opinions, good or bad. His debut album even referenced him as a polarizing figure. So, when he appeared on horseback, you just knew it was going to be an epic moment. He later joked about lying to get to do the memorable entrance, admitting he didn’t have much experience on a horse. Talk about commitment to the bit!

A Masterclass in Live TV

The sheer guts to deliver a full monologue from horseback, especially when you’re not used to it, is wild. Anyone who’s ever been on a horse knows that even at a snail’s pace, your brain is usually screaming “Oh no, you’re on a horse!” making it almost impossible to concentrate on anything else. Yet, McAfee pulled it off with universal appreciation. It was a very good bit, executed to absolute perfection. This is the kind of showmanship that makes him a standout. Remember how he flashed that Miami “U” hand gesture at a GameDay show back on November 7th ahead of the Notre Dame-Miami game? That’s just classic McAfee, always bringing the energy.

Honestly, giddy up. If this incredible horse ride isn’t the cover of his second album, it’s going to be a massively missed opportunity.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.