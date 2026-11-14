Spain Is Unbeaten in 43, But Tuchel's England Faces A Battle Even Bigger Than The Scoreline

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England manager Thomas Tuchel is making sure his squad knows every single UEFA anti-racism protocol inside and out before their huge Nations League clash against Spain this Sunday in Madrid. This isn’t just about a game anymore, it’s about a painful history repeating itself if they aren’t ready.

More Than Just Football On The Line in Madrid

Look, this isn’t the first time England has faced issues in the Spanish capital. We’re talking about a notorious fixture back in 2004 at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium that got completely overshadowed by racist chanting aimed at England players. Fast forward to last month, and the Spanish federation just got fined and slapped with a partial stadium closure for their next friendly because fans were caught with “Islamophobic and xenophobic” chants against Egypt. Tuchel literally said they had the “same discussion” before the Serbia game in September 2025. It’s clear this is a real, ongoing problem, and he wants his players locked in on how to respond.

UEFA, the big boss for the Nations League, has a clear three-step protocol for when discrimination flares up in the stadiums. First, the ref halts the match and blasts an announcement over the PA system. If the garbage continues, officials can stop the game for five to ten minutes and pull the players off the field. And if somehow, after all that, the issues *still* persist, then boom, the game is abandoned. Tuchel’s dead serious about this, too. He stressed, “It’s important that the players know about the protocol. And then, yeah, we will give our answers if stuff like this happens. Best answers are on the pitch.” You gotta respect that.

England’s Toughest Test, On and Off the Pitch

Now, let’s talk about the game itself. This isn’t just any Sunday fixture, it’s going down at Atletico Madrid’s home, the Metropolitano, and the stakes are massive. England is currently three points behind Spain at the top of their Nations League group. A win here means they clinch the group and grab a much sweeter quarter-final draw. But let’s be real, Spain is the world champion for a reason. They haven’t lost in an insane 43 matches, including a 3-2 victory over England back at Wembley in September. That’s a streak that demands respect.

Tuchel knows exactly what his team is up against, calling Spain a “team that has forgotten how to lose.” He wants England to bring the “same mindset that we played at home, and attack them and try to make it a physical game, and try to impose our strength.” It’s going to take nothing short of a “top performance” from every single player out there. But you can feel the confidence in his words when he says, “I think we’re there, and I think we’re ready to win on Sunday.”

This isn’t just a battle for points, it’s a battle for pride, for a spot in the next round, and maybe, just maybe, a chance to show the world how football should really be played. Can England rise to the occasion and deliver on every front this Sunday? You bet we’ll be watching.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by BBC Sport.