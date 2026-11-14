That $55 College Football Bonus for Week 11? Yeah, It's Real for Indiana-USC, LSU-Texas

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New Kalshi users are scoring a $55 bonus this Saturday after making $25 or more in trades, right as Week 11 college football brings its usual chaos. This isn’t some tiny perk; it’s a legit $55 boost to your prediction game, all tied into the biggest matchups happening this weekend.

Cash In on The Week 11 Gridiron Action

You want in on this? Grab the best Kalshi promo code, CBSSPORTS55. It’s the key to unlocking that $55 bonus when you trade $25 or more on any of Saturday’s Week 11 college football games. We’re talking about a packed schedule with some absolutely massive contests, like No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia, No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, and No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU. If you’re new to how prediction markets work, Kalshi’s got resources to get you up to speed, but remember to always check if these markets are legal where you are before you jump in.

Deep Dive: USC-Indiana & LSU-Texas Predictions

Let’s talk specifics because Week 11 is serving up some wild trading opportunities. Take the No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana game, for instance. The reigning national champions, Indiana, are looking to keep their Big Ten title quest alive as they host the Trojans. Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers bounced back hard from their Ohio State loss with huge wins against Michigan and Minnesota. Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley’s Hoosiers just beat the Buckeyes themselves. The market for Indiana beating USC by 9.5 or more points is sitting at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. If you think USC wins or keeps it closer, losing by fewer than 9.5 points, that’s trading at $0.51 per share.

Then there’s the primetime showdown in Baton Rouge: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU, a clash of two of the SEC’s more unpredictable teams. The Longhorns seem to have found their stride again, stringing together wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Mizzou after some consecutive losses. But can they handle the Bayou Bengals? Lane Kiffin just lost to his former employer, Alabama, and he should view the arrival of this sometimes-fragile Texas team as an opportunity to right the ship. For this game, the prediction market for LSU and Texas combining for more than 46.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share, with the opposite outcome going for $0.50 per share.

So, if you’re ready to get in on these Week 11 college football predictions, hit up Kalshi with that CBSSPORTS55 promo code and grab your $55 bonus after you make $25 or more in trades. Just make sure you’re trading responsibly; Kalshi offers risk management tools like trading breaks and personalized funding limits, all under the watchful eye of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Event contracts can mean substantial loss, so play smart, folks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.