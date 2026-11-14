Yaxel Lendeborg Tried to Leave the Arena Wearing KD's Jersey, and Draymond Green Spilled Everything

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Yaxel Lendeborg, the rookie who’s been tearing it up in the league, had a moment with NBA icon Kevin Durant after the Golden State Warriors’ recent loss to the Houston Rockets, and Draymond Green just spilled the tea on what happened next: Lendeborg tried to leave the arena wearing KD’s signed shirt. It’s not every day you see a professional athlete act like a fan, but this was apparently a special case.

Yaxel’s “Dream-Come-True” Moment with an Icon

This wasn’t just any post-game interaction. Lendeborg, who always played as Kevin Durant in the NBA 2K video game series, went toe-to-toe with his role model on the court. Durant, a 38-year-old legend, was apparently impressed enough to ask for Lendeborg’s jersey after the game. Imagine that, a rookie getting that kind of respect from one of the best players we’ve ever seen! Draymond Green described Lendeborg as being “happy as hell,” like a “little kid” waiting for Durant to swap shirts, get it signed, and snap a picture. It’s a reminder that even these pros have their heroes.

Green: “Still Really a Big a** Kid” Even While “Killing Everybody”

The real kicker came from Draymond Green himself. He revealed in his YouTube video, “It was d*** to see KD and Yax have their moment last night. They went at it a little bit in the game, but then after the game, KD mentioned to Yax that he wanted his jersey. Yax was happy as hell. He wanted KD’s jersey. KD signed the jersey for him, and Yax was trying to wear the jersey out of the arena.” Green continued, “That’s when you get to see like Yax is still really a** big kid, and it’s moments like that where you get to see like: ‘Yo, this rookie is killing everybody, but he’s still really a big a** kid and maturing and coming into his own.’ He was happy as hell to have that moment with KD.” Green even saw Lendeborg talking about the swap before the game was over. He said normally he wouldn’t let that slide after a loss, but for a legend like Durant, he made an exception. “That was a super d*** moment to see, and happy Yax got to have that moment,” Green concluded. “One thing about KD, KD ain’t just giving you no respect on the basketball court. To go and gain that respect is big time, and it says a lot about Yax.”

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.