The 114 Walks That Tell You Everything About Eduardo Quintero's Wild Season

Glendale’s Arizona Fall League season is officially over, with the Desert Dogs getting eliminated in the semifinals after a tough 10-4 loss to the Surprise Saguaros. They tried to fight back, scoring four runs over the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a brutal 10-0 deficit. But even in a loss, one name out of the Dodgers’ system is absolutely blowing up the stat sheet, and it’s Eduardo Quintero, who finished his season with a walk total that is simply unreal.

Desert Dogs Eliminated, Pitching Woes on Display

That Glendale semifinal game was a messy one, starting two hours and 15 minutes late because of rain. That delay clearly did not bother Surprise, who put up runs early and often. For Glendale, Dodgers right-hander Brooks Auger took the mound, and while he did not allow a hit in his 1 2/3 innings, he got absolutely hammered by free passes and stolen bases. Auger walked five of the 10 batters he faced, and three of those guys ended up scoring. What’s worse, Surprise just ran all over him, stealing four bases, two each in the second and third innings. This is not a new problem for Auger. He allowed seven steals in as many attempts during his 13 innings in the Arizona Fall League, giving up 12 runs. And get this: Midwest League runners stole 28 bases in 36 attempts, a brutal 77.8 percent success rate, against Auger in his 17 starts and 59 2/3 innings for Great Lakes this season. Charles Davalan did manage to double and score as the designated hitter in his five at-bats, but it was far from enough to turn the tide.

Quintero’s On-Base Machine Goes Into Overdrive

While Glendale’s season ended in a tough loss, Eduardo Quintero is leaving the Arizona Fall League with some absolutely jaw-dropping numbers. In the semifinal game, he singled once in his four at-bats, but more importantly, he also walked once. That single walk was just the icing on a season-long walk cake. In his 19 AFL games, Quintero had just nine hits, including one double, in 58 at-bats, putting his average at a meager .155. But you ready for this? He walked 23 times and only struck out 20 times! That’s a .405 on-base percentage on a .155 average, which is just insane.

His walk game was on another level in his final appearances, too. That one walk in the semifinal followed three walks on Tuesday in Glendale’s penultimate regular season contest and four walks in Thursday’s playoff win. He wrapped up his AFL season with a ridiculous eight walks in his final 16 plate appearances, giving him a 27.4 percent walk rate in his 84 AFL plate appearances. That’s a huge bump from his already stellar 17.4 percent walk rate during the regular season, where he played all but one game with High-A Great Lakes.

But wait, there’s more. Quintero walked 88 times in both 2025 and 2026, with a 16.3 percent walk rate in 2025 between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A. When you count his two walks in three Midwest League playoff games and one walk in three Texas League playoff games for Double-A Tulsa, Quintero finished his 137 games this season with a mind-boggling 114 walks! That’s a huge number, and it even surpassed James Tibbs III, who walked 113 times in 145 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Quintero is proving to be an on-base machine, and that’s a skill that translates at any level.

Glendale’s season is done, but the numbers Eduardo Quintero put up, especially with those walks, are going to be talked about for a long time. This kid just showed he knows how to get on base, and that makes him a real threat moving forward.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.