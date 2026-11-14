Owen Pappoe Is Up and the Lions' Linebacker Depth Is Tested With a Five-Game Streak on the Line

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The Detroit Lions just dropped another roster move, elevating linebacker Owen Pappoe from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list on Saturday morning. This isn’t just a regular shuffle, folks. Their linebacker depth is already getting absolutely tested by injuries, and they need reinforcements badly ahead of their huge Sunday showdown against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany.

Lions Scrambling for Linebackers

You know Dan Campbell’s crew. They’re looking to stretch this incredible winning streak to five games, and Pappoe’s elevation gives them some crucial extra bodies at linebacker and on special teams. The guy, 26, only joined the practice squad on November 4th, but he’s already getting called up to the big show. Why? Because the situation at linebacker has been rough, to say the least.

The Injury Woes and Pappoe’s Past

We’re talking serious adjustments here. The Lions had to put Jack Campbell on injured reserve after that scary neck injury he picked up against the Minnesota Vikings. And then there’s rookie Jimmy Rolder, also on injured reserve with a hamstring injury earlier this month. It’s been a revolving door, man. They even brought in linebackers K.J. Britt and Joe Bachie to the active roster on November 4th, the same day Pappoe landed on the practice squad. So, yeah, they’re digging deep into that contact list. Pappoe isn’t a newbie though. He’s got NFL experience, playing his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. This former Auburn standout has 49 games under his belt for Arizona, racking up 66 combined tackles and defending five passes. He was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spent some time with the Tennessee Titans too, before landing in Detroit.

Germany Showdown Stakes

This Saturday elevation means the Lions are locked and loaded, finalizing preparations for that huge international game at Allianz Arena. It’s not just the LBs either. They’ve already ruled out three other players against New England: safety Kerby Joseph, center Cade Mays, and cornerback D.J. Reed. So while Pappoe might not be seeing a ton of defensive snaps, his presence provides much-needed flexibility at linebacker and on special teams. And given all these injuries, that depth is gonna be gold against the Patriots. These Lions are sitting pretty at 6-2 with four straight Ws, while New England is at 5-4. It’s a huge one, 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on FOX. So get ready for Sunday, because the Lions are bringing everything they’ve got to Munich. With their winning streak on the line and depth being tested all over the field, every play is gonna matter. Let’s see if this veteran addition can help keep that streak alive!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.