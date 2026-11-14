$55 Bonus Drops for Week 11's Wildest College Football Bets and Nobody Saw These Lines Coming

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New Kalshi users are getting a sweet $55 bonus after they make just $25+ in trades on all the Week 11 college football action this Saturday. This isn’t just a handful of games either, the schedule is absolutely packed with battles like No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia, No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, and No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU. If you are looking to make some predictions, this bonus is ready to roll.

Hoosiers vs. Trojans: What 9.5 Points Really Means

One of the most intriguing matchups on the docket is No. 9 Indiana hosting No. 18 USC, with the Hoosiers looking to continue their quest for a Big Ten title. Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers have been on a rebound, shaking off that loss to Ohio State with back-to-back wins over Michigan and Minnesota. Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley’s Hoosiers just beat the Buckeyes themselves, which is a wild twist in this narrative. The bet here is whether Indiana can beat USC by 9.5 or more points, trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. If you think USC will win, or at least keep it within 9.5 points, that’s trading at $0.51 per share. Every single point matters when a line is this tight.

SEC Showdown: LSU vs. Texas and the Over/Under

Then we have an absolute primetime battle in Baton Rouge, with two of the SEC’s “messier” teams, LSU and Texas, ready to light up the night. The Longhorns have seemingly found their footing after consecutive losses, reeling off wins against Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Mizzou. But the question is huge: Can they avoid being mauled by those Bayou Bengals? Lane Kiffin, fresh off a loss to his former employer, Alabama, probably views this “sometimes-fragile” Texas team as a golden opportunity to right the ship. The betting line for this SEC slugfest is all about the points: more than 46.5 combined points between LSU and Texas is trading at $0.51 per share. The opposite outcome, fewer than 46.5 points, is at $0.50 per share. Get ready for some potential fireworks in that one!

So, new Kalshi users, that promo code CBSSPORTS55 is waiting for you to get that $55 bonus when you trade $25+. Just make sure you understand how prediction markets work and that they are legal in your state. Kalshi is serious about keeping users safe, offering tools like trading breaks, voluntary opt-outs, and personalized funding limits because, hey, it’s about having fun and being smart. This Week 11 slate is going to be epic, and the action starts Saturday. You don’t want to miss out on the chance to put your predictions to the test.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.