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Two. That’s the unofficial count Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp gave for New England Patriots fans she spotted in Germany this weekend. As the Lions gear up to face the Patriots at Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday, Hamp joined Detroit fans for a traditional keg-tapping celebration and couldn’t resist throwing a playful, yet pointed, shot. Seriously, this is going to sting back in New England.

Is New England Even Showing Up?

Hamp is clearly having a blast across the pond, and she’s not holding back. During her appearance at the famous Hofbräuhaus for the keg-tapping celebration with a packed crowd of Lions supporters, she dropped the bomb on the Patriots fan base. Her exact words? “I was actually looking for Patriots fans today, just out of curiosity. I think I saw two.” Ouch. That’s a brutal, but hilarious, call-out. She fully expects a “blue wave” of Lions supporters to take over Munich, and honestly, after that count, who could doubt her?

The Lions’ official fan pub at Hofbräuhaus is already overflowing with Honolulu Blue. We’re talking fans who flew all the way from Michigan, sure, but also from places as far-flung as Argentina and Japan. This isn’t just a trip for them, it is a global invasion. If Hamp’s casual fan count is anything to go by, it sounds like New England might have a serious numbers problem on their hands when Sunday rolls around.

“Germany’s Team” is Ready to Roll

It’s not just the owner talking smack either. Head coach Dan Campbell is right there with her, hyping up the Detroit faithful. Campbell recently declared his team “Germany’s team,” predicting the atmosphere at Allianz Arena could feel just like a home game for his players. He’s confident in his squad, too, defending the Lions’ decision to arrive in Germany later than the Patriots, assuring everyone his team will be absolutely ready for Sunday’s contest. The question now is whether Detroit fans can actually turn Allianz Arena into Ford Field East. With the apparent lack of Patriots presence, it is looking like a real possibility.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX. Something tells us Sheila Ford Hamp will be enjoying every single minute of that game, especially if the “blue wave” prediction comes true.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.