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Hunter Henry to score anytime in Week 10 at 29% on Kalshi? Yeah, that’s the absolute read you need to lock in if you’re playing the anytime touchdown prediction markets this week. Seriously, if there’s one player to target on the entire Week 10 board, it’s the Patriots’ tight end, and the reason is shockingly simple: the Detroit Lions cannot stop a tight end.

Why Hunter Henry Is the Move

This isn’t just a gut feeling, folks. The Lions have been bleeding touchdowns to tight ends all season, giving up a league-high 11 scores to the position. That’s a huge flag right there. And while Hunter Henry has been a bit quiet lately, logging just three catches in each of his last two games, he’s still a major part of the passing game with 32 catches for 361 yards on the season. Remember, this is a guy who led the Patriots with seven receiving touchdowns last season, so he knows how to find the end zone when it counts. He even scored in back-to-back games against the Raiders and Jets in Weeks 5 and 6 this year. With the Patriots heading to Munich, Germany, for their matchup, this could be the perfect spot for Henry to get back to his scoring ways.

Navigating the Week 10 Markets

Prediction markets have totally changed the game for anyone into anytime touchdown props. You’re not just locked into some fixed price from a sportsbook. Instead, you’re buying a “yes” or “no” contract on whether a player hits paydirt. These contracts typically trade between 1 and 99 cents and pay out a full dollar if they connect. The best part? Prices move with the market. That means you can snag a contract early, then sell it before kickoff if news breaks about an injury that pushes the price up. Or, if the game script totally flips mid-game, you can bail out then, too.

Week 10 is loaded with 14 games on the slate, so there’s gonna be action humming from the first whistle all the way through Monday night. Beyond the Patriots and Lions battling it out in Munich, we’ve got the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football, and the Los Angeles Chargers facing off against the Baltimore Ravens to close things out. Just a heads up, the Bears, Broncos, Eagles, and Buccaneers are all on bye, so some of your usual go-to scorers are off the board this week.

If you’re new to this, several platforms are offering some sweet deals to get you started: ProphetX is giving you $40 when you trade $40 (with a 2% commission on wins only), OG.com offers $10 when you trade $10 (with a 5% taker fee), Kalshi has a “trade $25, get $25” deal ($0.07 – $1.75 per 100 contracts), and Polymarket will drop $50 if you deposit $10 ($0.02 per contract). Use promo code TSN on ProphetX to unlock that $40 prediction bonus.

So yeah, Week 10 is stacked, but don’t sleep on that Hunter Henry play. Get your contracts in, keep an eye on those prices, and let’s cash some “yes” tickets!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.