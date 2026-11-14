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Chris Olave has scored touchdowns in each of his last two games against the Carolina Panthers, and this Sunday looks like a prime opportunity for him to make it three straight. While his receiving yards have dipped recently, the Panthers’ secondary has been getting absolutely roasted, making Olave a major threat to find the end zone.

Olave’s Redemption Arc and the Panthers’ Nightmare Secondary

Look, Olave hasn’t been lighting up the stat sheet with yardage lately. He’s been under 100 receiving yards in four straight games after starting the season with three 100-yard performances in his first four. Even more surprising, he’s only had two receptions of 20+ air yards over the last four contests. That’s not the Olave we know.

But here’s the thing: the Panthers’ secondary is a mess. Last week, they made Bo Nix look like an MVP candidate, giving him one of his best outings of the season. The week before that? Christian Watson and Matthew Golden diced them up. It’s a unit that’s struggling big time, and Olave has historically feasted on them. Combine his recent history against Carolina with their current defensive struggles, and you’ve got a recipe for a huge day.

Goal-Line Vultures and Trade Deadline Relief

It’s not just Olave making moves. Down in Jacksonville, Chris Rodriguez Jr. is turning into a goal-line vulture you can’t ignore. Despite only getting 16 rushing attempts, Rodriguez has scored touchdowns in two consecutive games. The Jaguars’ lead back, Bhayshul Tuten, missed two practices this week with ankle and foot injuries, which could open the door for even more touches. Plus, they’re facing the lowly Tennessee Titans, who no longer have Jeffery Simmons on their defensive line. This could be easy pickings for Rodriguez.

Then there’s Jonathan Taylor, who can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the trade deadline officially in the rearview mirror. His Indianapolis Colts are hosting one of the absolute worst teams in the NFL this week, a squad that’s starting a quarterback who has never taken a single snap in an NFL game before. Taylor is poised for a big day on Sunday.

Keenan Allen’s Unbelievable Twist of Fate

Talk about a wild ride! Keenan Allen played the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday while he was still with the Colts. Then, on Tuesday, he got traded to the San Francisco 49ers. And guess what? He’s playing the Cowboys *again* this Sunday! You can’t make this stuff up. To add to the 49ers’ situation, Mike Evans won’t play again this week, and Deebo Samuel is also in the mix.

This Sunday is setting up to be a wild one across the league, with players like Olave, Rodriguez, and Taylor in prime positions to find the end zone. Keep your eyes peeled, because these matchups are going to be electric!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.