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Former LSU and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is officially on the University of Maryland’s radar, and he has even interviewed for their vacant head-coaching gig. After Mike Locksley got fired on October 21st, the Terrapins have been searching for a new leader, and it looks like they are not messing around, targeting one of college football’s biggest names.

The Terps Get Serious About Their Next Coach

Maryland means business, folks. Pete Nakos of On3.com dropped the news, reporting that Kelly has emerged as a “top name” for the Terrapins. This isn’t just a rumor circulating; the man actually sat down with the program. It’s been a little over a year since Kelly was let go by LSU, but it seems he is already looking to jump back into the coaching ranks with a Big Ten program.

What This Means for the Coaching Search

When a coach with Kelly’s resume enters the picture, it changes the entire dynamic of a coaching search. He is a proven winner, and Maryland bringing him in for an interview signals a clear intent to elevate their program immediately. Fans are definitely going to be glued to their phones, waiting to see how this plays out. According to the original report, more information and analysis on this developing story should be dropping soon.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.