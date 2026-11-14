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Don Willard, a side judge for the NFL, is about to step into the history books this Sunday by working not one, but *two* games as a referee. This absolutely wild Week 10 situation has been thrown into chaos thanks to a nationwide ground stop on Friday, completely scrambling the league’s carefully planned officiating assignments. It’s a logistical nightmare, and the NFL is adapting in a way we’ve never witnessed before.

The Travel Nightmare That Forced The NFL’s Hand

Teams might be making it to their road games, but officials? That’s a different story. The NFL confirmed the air travel issues are forcing major adjustments to Week 10. Forget the regular crews working their usual spots. The league said they’re “reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns.” Can you believe that? They’re practically throwing darts at a map to get these guys where they need to be.

This reshuffle means three backup referees are stepping into the top job. We’ve got umpire Barry Anderson taking over for the Jacksonville-Tennessee game, and umpire Duane Heydt handling Carolina-New Orleans. But the biggest jaw-dropper is Don Willard. This man is about to have the busiest Sunday of his life.

Don Willard’s Insane Sunday Doubleheader

Willard, who usually works as a side judge, is now the main man for two different matchups. First up, he’s officiating the Dolphins-Colts game at 1:00 p.m. ET. But don’t think his day ends there. As soon as that final whistle blows in Indianapolis, he’s got a 109-mile dash to Cincinnati. Why? Because he’s also assigned to the Steelers-Bengals Sunday night game! Seriously, try to wrap your head around that. A referee working two high-stakes NFL games in the same day. It’s unprecedented, unheard of, and frankly, a bit mind-boggling.

And if that wasn’t wild enough, Willard’s usual crew, led by referee Scott Novak, wasn’t even scheduled to work this weekend. It just adds another layer to this already bizarre situation. While each of the league’s 17 officiating crews does have a backup referee who trains all year for this possibility, this is definitely not what anyone envisioned.

What we *don’t* know is almost as interesting as what we do. The league’s statement didn’t say where the original referees for these games,Shawn Smith (Panthers-Saints), Alex Moore (Jaguars-Titans), Carl Cheffers (Dolphins-Colts), and Clete Blakeman (Steelers-Bengals),will be working, or what their roles will be. Nor did they specify any other shifts to established crews. It just leaves you wondering how deep this officiating reshuffle really goes.

What a day this is going to be for officiating. We’re talking about a level of uncharted territory here, and it’s going to be wild to see how it all shakes out. Every call, every flag in those games, especially the two Willard is handling, is going to be under the microscope. This isn’t just a minor reshuffle; this is the NFL trying to keep the games going despite major travel chaos, and it makes for some must-watch drama beyond the players on the field.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.