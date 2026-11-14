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The first major free agent domino just dropped, and man, it’s a big one! Jake Bauers, fresh off playing in the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers, inked a massive four-year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. For the Mets, who are staring down a huge hole at first base this offseason, watching a prominent bat like Bauers go off the market so fast has to sting. *The Athletic* even pinpointed options for the Mets’ first base situation, and you gotta think Bauers was on that list.

The NL East Grind Continues

It’s not just the Mets making headlines, though. Around the National League East, teams are already making moves or dealing with the fallout from last season. The Braves just locked up Evan Phillips, with *Battery Power* doing a deep dive into that signing and what it means for their bullpen. Meanwhile, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, who went under the knife for wrist surgery back in October, is already cleared to get back to baseball activities. That’s a fast recovery! And over in Miami, the Marlins are reportedly eyeing free agent lefty pitcher Patrick Sandoval to bolster their rotation. Down in D.C., *Federal Baseball* is pounding the table, arguing the Nationals absolutely need to sign Raisel Iglesias to fix their bullpen. It’s clear, every team is hustling to get ready for next season, even the ones just filling holes.

Around the League: Big Names and Tough News

The Red Sox grabbing Bauers is definitely a prominent signing for the league, and *ESPN* has been all over it, breaking down the latest free agency buzz for all thirty MLB teams. Everyone’s scrambling! Meanwhile, *MLB.com* is already hyping up next season, wondering who could be a first-time Cy Young or MVP winner. And speaking of new talent, we’ve got another international player looking to make the leap: Korean outfielder Ja-Wook Koo just hired reps to help him explore a move to the majors. Also, Zac Thornton’s somewhat unusual pitch arsenal helped him achieve major league success this season. But it’s not all good news, Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander had to issue an apology for some anti-Muslim social media posts from last week. And for a final bit of Mets-related news, Thomas Henderson recapped the 2026 season for former Met A.J. Minter.

The offseason is still young, but things are already heating up! With a big bat like Bauers off the board, the pressure is really on the Mets to figure out their first base situation for next season. Who are they gonna target next? We’ll be watching every single move.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Amazin’ Avenue.