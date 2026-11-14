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The Miami Heat absolutely torched the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-121 on Friday night, and it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo who led the charge, each dropping 37 points. This wasn’t just some big scoring night though. Giannis himself is talking about improved “trust” with Adebayo, and that, my friends, is exactly what Heat fans have been waiting for.

The Untapped Potential Is Finally Showing

After the game, Antetokounmpo was straight-up encouraged by how he and Adebayo are linking up, praising their growing chemistry. “We’re making progress in trust,” he told reporters. “We need to keep doing our work quietly, humbly. There’s still a lot of work to be done. We’re not even close. Still a lot of work to be done.” You hear that? That’s the sound of a superstar who knows they are nowhere near their ceiling, even after a performance like that. He also called out Adebayo’s “aggressive” play against Cleveland, adding, “Bam played great, aggressive, got to his spots. I did the same. Every game will look differently. There will be times like tonight where we will overpower other bigs, but we can’t force it.”

And overpower they did. Those 37 points each? They accounted for a ridiculous 57 percent of Miami’s entire score. On top of that, the duo pulled down a combined 23 rebounds and dished out five assists. For Adebayo, those 37 points were his highest since that insane 83-point game he had against the Washington Wizards last season. Yeah, you read that right. Eighty-three points.

Miami Is Hitting Its Stride, Just When It Matters

This wasn’t just a big night for the star duo. The Heat’s 133 points were their second-most all season, and they’ve now reeled off three straight wins, going 4-1 in their last five. What does that mean? They’ve finally clawed their way back to a .500 record at 6-6 for the first time this entire season. And get this: they absolutely shut down Cleveland’s backcourt of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, holding them to a dismal 14-of-35 from the field. That’s serious defense when it counts.

Don’t forget, Giannis, a 10-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA player, two-time NBA MVP, and 2020-21 NBA champion, only joined the Heat on July 6 after 13 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. His individual numbers have been solid, averaging 28.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, but the wins haven’t always followed. This Friday night, though, felt like the turning point. It’s still early, but this kind of dominant play from Antetokounmpo and Adebayo, under coach Erik Spoelstra, is exactly what Miami sacrificed a lot of quality depth for in the trade. If this level of positive play keeps up, the Heat aren’t just in the mix, they’re a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

What’s Next For The Heat?

They don’t have long to celebrate. The Heat are right back at it Saturday night, hosting the Detroit Pistons, who are coming in hot at 8-3. Can Giannis and Bam keep this momentum rolling on a back-to-back? The Eastern Conference better be watching.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.