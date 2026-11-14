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This Sunday, everything changes for two unbeaten teams. Right now, 19 of the 25 ranked teams in the AP poll are still perfect, but that number is about to get slashed way down. While most of those squads will drop off, only a select few truly have a shot at a perfect season. And folks, the biggest early-season showdown is happening, no question. Southern California is set to clash with South Carolina on the Gamecocks’ home court. This isn’t just a regular season game; the winner clears a huge path towards a lossless year, a path that’s hard to see ending for whoever comes out on top.

South Carolina Wants That Ring Back

We’re talking about one of only ten NCAA women’s college basketball programs ever to go perfect. And guess what? Dawn Staley and South Carolina were the last to do it, back in 2023-24. After losing the title game last year, you know they’ve got that fire, that drive to not only get back to the championship but maybe even pull off perfection again. They’re a balanced attack, with five players already scoring double figures. But Joyce Edwards is the real deal, the head of the snake, averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds per game. She just dropped 23 points, 8 boards, and 4 assists, shooting 10-for-19 from the field. SC is going to be favored in pretty much every game they play, and they’re bringing serious intensity to maximize their potential.

USC Has the Talent to Go All the Way

If South Carolina is going to make history again, they have to get through the other SC, and Southern California is absolutely loaded with talent. JuJu Watkins, in my opinion and most others’, is the best player in college basketball. She’s putting up insane numbers: 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. While a lot rests on her shoulders, she’s not alone out there. Saniyah Hall is balling out, averaging 22 points, and sophomore Jazzy Davidson is even better than last year, dropping 22 points and 6.7 rebounds herself. And let’s not forget Kennedy Smith, the glue holding that backcourt together and a true leader for this squad. USC only has two other matchups against top-five ranked teams, so this game on Sunday is absolutely massive for their perfect season hopes.

Don’t Forget About Michigan

While the SC vs. USC battle takes center stage, don’t sleep on the Michigan Wolverines. They’re definitely in the conversation for a national title, and aiming for perfection isn’t out of the question either. These Wolverines have already proven they can hang with the best, beating then-No. 2 UConn, 77-66. That’s a huge statement win early in the season! They’ve got a great mix of elite talent, with Olivia Olson leading the charge. Michigan has shown they’re tested and ready to compete at the highest level.

This Sunday, November 15, at 1 PM ET on ABC and the ESPN App, it’s all on the line. South Carolina versus Southern California. The winner of “The Real SC” battle will not only move on, but they’ll also clear a huge obstacle in their path to an undefeated season. You absolutely do not want to miss this one, folks. It’s going to be a wild ride watching who can keep their perfect dream alive!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Swish Appeal.