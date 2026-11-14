While the baseball world was still buzzing about awards, Shohei Ohtani locked down second place in the National League MVP voting, continuing his ascent on the all-time award share leaderboard, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto finished a solid fourth for the NL Cy Young Award. But the Dodgers weren’t just watching the votes come in, they were making moves, including bringing in Pedro Guerrero as their new hitting coach this week, taking over from Aaron Bates on the major league staff.

A Game-Changer in the Dugout

This isn’t Guerrero’s first rodeo; he’s logged nine years coaching in the majors, plus a stint as a minor league player and coach within the Dodgers’ own system. So, the guy knows the organization. But what really makes this hire interesting is the kind of impact he’s known for. Just listen to Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough, who used to be the Dodgers’ first base coach and a minor league coordinator, talk about Guerrero: “(He can) meet guys where they are. He is a good listener. That’s where he really does his best work. Some of those conversations, either in the cage during the day, with just trying to have a guy be in the best spot mentally that he can be for that given day. Then in the game, not letting some of the anxiety or some of the stress (pile up) for a player, he helps alleviate a lot of that.” That’s the kind of guy you want in your corner, right? Someone who can mentally prep players and keep them from getting in their own heads.

Offseason Drama and Unpredictability

Beyond the new coaching hire and those awards, the Dodgers also saw an old friend, Evan Phillips, head over to the Atlanta Braves bullpen, signing a three-year, $35 million deal that actually blew past a bunch of the contract projections out there. It just goes to show you how wild the market can be. And let’s be real, despite all the big names and big money, baseball still loves to keep us guessing. Sam Miller over at his Pebble Hunting newsletter dug into how the Dodgers can actually be beaten and, in the process, reminded everyone that guaranteeing any outcome in this sport is basically impossible. We also saw the first of what feels like an annual tradition this offseason, with Davy Andrews from FanGraphs pointing out a team basically saying “we tried” after an acquisition didn’t pan out. This game, man, it always keeps you on your toes.

So, with a new hitting coach focused on the mental game, and two of their biggest stars snagging major award votes, what’s next for the Dodgers? You know they’re not settling for “we tried” when it comes to getting better.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by True Blue LA.