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The San Francisco Giants are straight-up shutting down trade talks for their ace righty, Logan Webb, refusing to even entertain offers despite a rough 2026 season for their veteran. USA Today is reporting that teams are calling, but the Giants are playing hardball. Webb, who turns 30 next week, had his statistically worst full year in the bigs, thanks in part to a nagging knee injury, but the dude is still locked up affordably through 2028. This isn’t just a simple rumor, folks; it’s a massive statement from the Giants that they believe in their guy and aren’t about to shake up their rotation when they desperately need stability.

Holding the Line on Webb: A Double-Edged Sword for San Francisco?

Look, the Giants know they need to *add* to their rotation, not subtract one of their most durable starters, even coming off a down year. Webb’s 4.31 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 160.2 innings with 134 strikeouts and 41 walks aren’t ace numbers, but they’re not terrible either, especially with that knee issue. The thing is, a trade could bring in a haul of young talent, building up their farm system for the future. But for now, San Francisco seems completely unwilling to move the guy who’s been their best pitcher since Madison Bumgarner was throwing fire in his prime. Right now, Webb and Landen Roupp are literally the only sure things for their 2027 rotation. Talk about putting all your eggs in one basket, huh? It’s a bold move, and if Webb bounces back, it’ll look genius. If not, they could be in deep trouble.

Pitching Pains Plaguing Other Contenders

It’s not just the Giants navigating tricky pitching situations. Down in Atlanta, the Braves are absolutely desperate for starting pitching help. They just signed reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million deal to pair up with Robert Suarez in the late innings, but that doesn’t solve their rotation crisis. Chris Sale and Grant Holmes are their only returning healthy starters! Bryce Elder, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Spencer Strider all finished the 2026 season on the injured list with various knee and elbow issues. They’re even gonna give Didier Fuentes, who was lights-out as a reliever last season, a shot to start in 2027, but the kid is only 21 and threw a career-high 97 innings across all levels. His workload is gonna need careful watching. Atlanta *has* to grab another starter who can eat innings this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers are trying to bolster their staff too, reportedly showing interest in free agent lefty Shota Imanaga, who had a 3.77 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, and 174 strikeouts in 174.1 innings last year. They’ve got Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton, River Ryan, and Framber Valdez as presumed rotation locks, with Reese Olson expected back from shoulder surgery early next year. Even with all those arms, it’s clear they feel they need more. Outside of pitching, the offseason’s already seen the Red Sox bring in slugger Jake Bauers for four years and $58 million to add some much-needed home run power.

The GM Meetings might be over, but the hot stove is just starting to heat up. It’s only November 14th, and teams are already making big moves and even bigger decisions about who they’re keeping and who they’re chasing. We’re just getting started, folks, and there’s a whole winter of wildness ahead!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.