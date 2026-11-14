Forget all the chatter about Garrett Wilson heading to Pittsburgh. Turns out, the Steelers were never actually in the running to acquire the New York Jets wide receiver, a new report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini confirms. Despite all the speculation connecting Wilson to Pittsburgh leading up to the NFL trade deadline, Cimini’s report makes it clear the Steelers weren’t among the teams actively pursuing the Pro Bowl wideout. That’s a pretty surprising twist given all the buzz, right?

Instead of the Steelers, it was the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers who reportedly showed real interest in Wilson. That’s a stark contrast to the narrative many fans and analysts were pushing. Wilson has been a hot name in trade circles because of the Jets’ ongoing struggles and all the questions surrounding that franchise’s direction. His pure talent, and his clear ability to be a legitimate No. 1 receiving option, naturally made him super attractive for any contending team looking for a boost.

For Pittsburgh, this reported lack of interest puts another potential trade target to bed. They’ve been open about wanting to improve their receiving corps, but it definitely looks like Wilson was never part of their plan as the trade deadline got closer. So, while some thought Wilson might be wearing black and gold, it looks like Pittsburgh is eyeing other options to bolster their pass catchers. It’s a clear signal about their strategy as the trade deadline saga wraps up.

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Originally reported by Behind the Steel Curtain.