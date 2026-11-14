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Dripping Springs pulled off a wild 42-35 victory against Cedar Ridge in a Class 6A Division II bi-district round playoff game at Tiger Stadium on Friday, November 13, 2026, a shootout that saw nearly 1,100 yards of combined offense and eight lead changes that kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the very last play.

Unbelievable Numbers in an Offensive Explosion

This wasn’t just a game, folks, it was a full-blown offensive war. Both teams were absolutely lighting up the scoreboard, especially in the second half where a staggering 49 points were dropped. We’re talking about both starting quarterbacks easily topping 300 yards, and each team having a 100-yard rusher. Dripping Springs running back Tripp Wiese was a beast, racking up 136 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries. He said it himself, “It was a paycheck. We worked all four years. It was our last game here. It meant the world to me to be able to ball out like that, step up whenever the team needed me.” And boy, did he step up.

The Plays That Sealed the Deal

With less than two minutes left in the game, and the score tight, Tripp Wiese took a powerful hit from Cedar Ridge defensive lineman TJ Daniel in the red zone. Wiese thought he was headed for the turf, the play dead, but his right guard, Holden Yeldell, literally held him up and dragged him forward for a 14-yard go-ahead touchdown. “Honestly, I thought I was going to get tackled,” Wiese told the American-Statesman. “One of my linemen picked me up, I still don’t know who it was, dragged me to the end zone. It was amazing.” That gave Dripping Springs the 42-35 lead with 1 minute, 52 seconds left, but it wasn’t over. Cedar Ridge marched right back down the field to the 10-yard line, threatening to tie it up. But on a pivotal fourth-and-5, Dripping Springs defensive back Anthony Delgado came up huge, intercepting a pass near the goal line to seal the victory. Delgado was locked in, saying, “That final play, it’s ingrained in my mind now. I was just reading the quarterback. … Then I saw him stare at the receiver, so I broke on the route and just made a play.” That, right there, is how you win playoff games.

Heartbreak for Cedar Ridge After a Historic Season

For Cedar Ridge, this 42-35 loss is a gut punch, ending what had been their best season since they made the state semifinals in 2017. This team truly turned it around, winning only three games just two years ago, but this season they started hot with eight straight wins and even notched victories over prestigious Central Texas programs like Lake Travis and Round Rock. They led multiple times in this game, but in such a tight contest, every mistake is magnified. Cedar Ridge coach Bryan Vardeman summed it up, “It just kinda became a little back-and-forth chess match there. They had got a couple more than we did there, which led to them being ahead by one more (score) than us.” Failing to score three times in the red zone and struggling to get off the field against the Tigers ultimately cost them.

Dripping Springs, now 9-1, moves on in the Texas UIL State football playoffs thanks to that incredible fight and some unbelievable clutch plays. They’re going to be a tough out with that kind of grit!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.