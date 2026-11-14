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A national ground stop from the FAA absolutely slammed Week 11 of the 2026 college football season, causing travel disruption and throwing the entire schedule into chaos. Can you believe it? The FAA put the brakes on everything, causing major headaches for AP Top 25 teams across the board.

A Saturday Shaken: Ground Stop Chaos

This wasn’t just a minor blip, folks. We’re talking about huge games getting completely reshuffled. No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona, a top-tier battle, got bumped all the way to a 10:00 p.m. ET kickoff, pushing a critical matchup super late into the night. But the biggest bombshell of the whole situation? The game between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma in Norman was flat out postponed until Sunday afternoon. Yeah, you read that right, a Sunday college football game because of travel issues. Talk about a curveball for everyone’s weekend plans.

Rebels and Sooners: A Sunday Showdown and Public Spat

And if you thought that was rough, just wait. The postponement of the Rebels-Sooners game sparked some serious fire, with the Oklahoma athletic department not holding back one bit. They absolutely *ripped* into Ole Miss and the SEC for the whole situation. You know that kind of public spat won’t go over well, adding a whole new layer of drama to what was already a wild Week 11. It’s November, folks, and every game matters on the road to the College Football Playoff. You know that trophy, the one that sat on the sideline back in September when Texas played Ohio State? Every team is eyeing that prize, and disruptions like this just add fuel to the competitive fire.

Top 25 Clashes Still Rolling: Your Week 11 TV Guide

Even with all that drama and the FAA throwing a wrench into everything, Saturday is still loaded with top-tier college football, thankfully. We’re still getting No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana in a clash of ranked squads. There’s a heavyweight battle between No. 6 Texas and No. 21 LSU, plus No. 12 Texas Tech battling No. 25 Oklahoma State. The show must go on, right? Want to know when to catch all the action? Here’s your full Week 11 AP Top 25 TV schedule:

**Saturday, November 14**

* Duke vs. No. 7 Miami, noon, ABC

* No. 13 Wake Forest vs. SMU, noon, ESPN/Disney+

* Northwestern vs. No. 20 Ohio State, noon, Fox

* No. 3 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

* No. 8 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN

* No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/Disney+

* Boston College vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

* No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

* Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon, 3:30 p.m., FS1

* Oregon State vs. No. 24 Boise State, 6 p.m., USA

* Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

* Baylor vs. No. 10 BYU, 7:00 p.m., Fox

* No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

* Purdue vs. No. 15 Iowa, 7:30 p.m., NBC

* No. 17 South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

* No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

* No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona, 10:00 p.m., Fox

**Sunday, November 15**

* No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, 1:00 p.m., SEC Network

So, clear your Sunday, because that postponed Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma game is now set for 1:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Despite the wild ride the FAA threw at us, Week 11 is still delivering a packed slate of ranked matchups that you absolutely can’t miss. Grab your snacks, because it’s going to be a wild football weekend!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.