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The FAA just dropped a bomb on college football Week 11, folks, grounding top-ranked teams and making Saturday’s playoff-defining matchups a total nail-biter before they even kick off. Air travel was shut down Friday, and while USC and Texas Tech managed to land at their destinations, the #6 Texas Longhorns and #2 Utah Utes were still stuck on the tarmac as of Friday night. Talk about high stakes and unexpected drama before a single snap!

Hoosiers Loaded, Longhorns Down Key Weapons

First up, the #18 USC Trojans are set to square off against the #9 Indiana Hoosiers on CBS at 2:30 pm CT. This game is absolutely stacked with future pros, especially on Indiana’s side. The Hoosiers boast the two best prospects in the game, wide receivers Charlie Becker (#7 overall) and Nick Marsh (#22 overall) on the consensus draft board. Imagine the fireworks if their preferred starting quarterback, Josh Hoover, is 100 percent coming off his injury. The big question is whether he will be. USC brings some serious talent too, with offensive lineman Elijah Paige (#49), quarterback Jayden Maiava (#56), and defensive lineman Jide Abasiri (#100) all cracking the top 100. The outcome of this one is huge: an Indiana loss completely blows open the Big Ten championship picture, potentially letting teams like Oregon, Ohio State, or even USC battle UCLA for the title.

Then there’s the big one, #6 Texas versus #21 LSU, originally set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC. Texas finally gets Colin Simmons, their #2 overall edge rusher, back on the field, which is massive. But they’re still facing a tough challenge with two key offensive contributors, offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (#14) and running back Hollywood Smothers (#142), out for the game. LSU is playing with their backs against the wall, on the brink of playoff elimination, so you know they’ll be bringing the heat. This game is absolutely loaded with talent. Texas also fields quarterback Arch Manning (#17), wide receivers Cam Coleman (#16) and Ryan Wingo (#69), plus offensive linemen Melvin Siani (#60) and defensive backs Jelani McDonald (#65) and Rasheem Biles (#79). LSU counters with the top-ranked offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (#6), tight end Trey’Dez Green (#27), edge rushers Jordan Ross (#68) and Princewell Umanmielen (#72), along with defensive backs Ty Benefield (#76), wide receiver Jackson Harris (#77), and quarterback Sam Leavitt (#126). This is gonna be an absolute battle, with major draft implications and massive playoff consequences for both squads.

Utes’ Super Prospect Delayed, Game Moved

Over on FOX, the #2 Utah Utes were supposed to face #23 Arizona at 6:30 pm CT, but with the FAA grounding, that game got pushed back to a 9:30 pm CT kickoff. Even with the delay, all eyes will be on Utah’s Zereoue Williams, the 6’8″ offensive lineman who is absolutely meteoric in this draft class. He’s a former basketball player who sat for five years before becoming a full-time starter this year, and he’s already ranked #19 overall, second only to LSU’s Jordan Seaton among offensive linemen. Seriously impressive stuff. Utah’s also got safety Jackson Bennee (#118) and running back Wayshawn Parker (#127). Parker, who’s been playing through injury recently and reminds scouts of a young Aaron Jones, is still expected to suit up, even if he’s not totally 100 percent. The fact that this game is even happening is a win, but that delay adds another layer of chaos to the weekend.

What a wild ride this Week 11 is shaping up to be. With games already shifted, and massive draft prospects battling it out for playoff positioning, every snap is gonna be appointment viewing. Grab your snacks, because we’re in for some college football chaos!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.