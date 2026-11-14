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You can actually snag over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses right now for college football betting, and seriously, Week 11 is heating up with some wild matchups on the schedule. The stakes keep climbing as the regular season barrels toward the finish line, but these sportsbook promos mean you can get in on the action with a massive boost. This is your chance to load up for the final push.

Week 11: The Gridiron Is Absolutely Electric

Forget just watching, these games are going to be epic. We’re talking big-time ranked matchups that are must-see TV. Kicking things off, you’ve got No. 9 Indiana clashing with No. 18 USC in a Big Ten showdown on CBS, set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are rolling as 7-point home favorites, with an over/under of 49.5 points. That’s a game that could go either way, folks! And it doesn’t stop there. We also have No. 1 Georgia (-13.5, 47.5) going head to head with No. 22 Missouri, and No. 21 LSU (-4, 46) is looking to make a statement against No. 6 Texas. Each of these games is a huge deal, with teams fighting for every inch. You know these battles are going to deliver, so why not make them even more interesting?

Unlock Serious Bonus Cash For The Weekend

Alright, so you’ve got the games, now let’s talk about how you cash in. There are tons of online sports betting options and they are throwing money at you to sign up. We’re talking DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, bet365, Caesars, Fanatics, and Hard Rock Bet all bringing the heat with insane offers. You need to check these out:

DraftKings: Bet just $5 and you get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of free NBA League Pass. That’s a no-brainer, just click the link.

Bet just $5 and you get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of free NBA League Pass. That’s a no-brainer, just click the link. FanDuel: Place a $5 wager daily and you’ll get $50 in bonus bets every day for four days. That’s $200 total in bonus bets, no code needed. Just make sure you use those bonus bets within seven days!

Place a $5 wager daily and you’ll get $50 in bonus bets every day for four days. That’s $200 total in bonus bets, no code needed. Just make sure you use those bonus bets within seven days! Caesars: Score up to $250 in bonuses with five days of $50 bet resets. Use promo code CBSSPORTSBR250. This one gives you multiple chances.

Score up to $250 in bonuses with five days of $50 bet resets. Use promo code CBSSPORTSBR250. This one gives you multiple chances. BetMGM: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t hit. Use code CBSSPORTS. Talk about a safety net!

Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t hit. Use code CBSSPORTS. Talk about a safety net! Fanatics: Bet $20 and grab $350 in FanCash. Use code CBSFAN350. That’s a huge return right there.

Bet $20 and grab $350 in FanCash. Use code CBSFAN350. That’s a huge return right there. bet365: Drop $10, and you’re getting $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Promo code CBSBET365. Seriously, win or lose, $200!

Drop $10, and you’re getting $200 in bonus bets, win or lose. Promo code CBSBET365. Seriously, win or lose, $200! Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5 and get up to $500 in No Sweat Bets. No code needed.

These are all fantastic ways to boost your bankroll for Week 11. Whether you want a big chunk upfront or daily resets, there’s something for everyone.

Don’t miss out on these incredible offers for Week 11. With so many top-ranked teams going at it, and over $3,000 in bonuses waiting, this weekend is set to be legendary. Make sure you get in on the action and lock in some serious bonus bets before those kickoffs.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.