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The Brooklyn Nets are staring down the barrel of a potential 3-9 record tonight as they roll into Memphis. They’re facing a Grizzlies squad that just torched the New Orleans Pelicans for 142 points, and yeah, that score is real.

Nets’ Uphill Battle

The Nets are stumbling out of the gate this season, sitting at a rough 3-8. This road trip has been a grind, with them going just 1-2 so far. But hey, credit where credit is due: their last game on Wednesday was a monster 145-111 win over those same Pelicans. They jumped out to a 14-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back. That had to be a relief! Michael Porter Jr. was a force, dropping 22 points and grabbing 6 rebounds, and Julius Randle put in one of his best performances this year with 17 points and 5 assists. They’ll need that energy big time tonight.

Grizzlies Riding High

On the flip side, the Memphis Grizzlies are feeling good, rocking an 8-4 record. They’re coming off their own demolition of the Pelicans, a 142-111 NBA Cup win just yesterday. They had New Orleans down 70-58 at halftime, and even though the Pels tried to claw back, it wasn’t enough. Jerami Grant was a beast off the bench, tallying 22 points in just 26 minutes. But the real story here has to be Ty Jerome, who dropped 17 points and dished out 9 assists. This dude is straight up having a breakout season leading this Memphis team, and he’s not slowing down.

Who’s On The Floor?

Let’s talk lineups and who’s dinged up for tonight’s battle at FedExForum. The Nets are rolling with Egor Demin and Danny Wolf in the backcourt, Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle at forward, and Day’Ron Sharpe holding down the center spot. For injuries, they’ve got Tyler Bilodeau, Joshua Jefferson, Grant Nelson, and Ben Saraf all out, playing in the G League. Mikel Brown Jr. is questionable with an illness, and Nolan Traore is probable with a calf issue.

The Grizzlies are countering with Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward at guard, Jaylen Wells and Cameron Boozer at forward, and Isaiah Stewart at center. No injury report has been submitted yet for Memphis, which often means they’re mostly healthy. Lucky them, huh?

So, what’s on the line for the Nets tonight? A chance to turn around this road trip and avoid falling to 3-9. Tip-off is Saturday, November 14, at 8:00 PM ET. You can catch all the action on YES Network or DAZN. This is gonna be a real test for Brooklyn against a red-hot Memphis squad. Let’s see if they can bring that Wednesday night fire again!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.