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Bucks fans are still completely split on the massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that sent their franchise cornerstone to the Miami Heat, with a recent survey showing 57% are saying it is simply too early to call a winner. This week, revisiting what many are calling the biggest trade in franchise history, the consensus is anything but clear, even after taking in early-season results and player form. It seems everyone has an opinion on who “won” the deal that shipped Giannis and Bobby Portis to Miami in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, and picks, including Nate Ament, but no one is ready to plant their flag just yet.

Still Too Early? Or Just Painful?

The overwhelming response from the survey, a solid 57%, was that making any definitive judgment on the trade right now is impossible. It is still early days in the season, sure, but that doesn’t mean the fan base is without its worries. There’s real concern floating around, especially when it comes to the Bucks’ upcoming free agents. The team might just have to pony up big time to keep the talent they have, adding another layer of pressure. It is a tough spot, and you can feel the tension as fans wait to see how this all shakes out.

The “No Winners, Just Losers” Crowd

While most are still sitting on the fence, a significant chunk of voters, 23% to be exact, are leaning hard negative. They believe Milwaukee absolutely did not win this trade. This group is vocal, with some even calling out general manager Jon Horst directly. You gotta wonder if the veteran Heat squad needs time to gel, doesn’t the Bucks’ new roster deserve the same patience? But for these fans, the outcome is already clear: this deal was a misstep. Some even feel like neither team truly came out ahead, suggesting that if both sides are unhappy, maybe it was a fair trade after all. What a brutal way to look at a transaction this massive.

The Other Side of the Fence

It is not all doom and gloom though. Almost as many fans, a solid 20% of voters, actually feel like the Bucks *did* win the trade. They’ve found their footing on the positive side, believing the team made the right move. However, even for this optimistic group, there’s a strong acknowledgement that the success or failure of this trade hinges on some tough luck and unforeseen circumstances. It is like they are saying, “We feel good, but we know anything can happen.”

Whether fans are seeing winners, losers, or just a big question mark, one thing is crystal clear: this conversation is far from over. Everyone agrees we need to revisit this question later in the year, and likely for seasons to come. It is booked, and we’ll be watching how it all unfolds.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Brew Hoop.