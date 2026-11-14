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The Kansas City Chiefs’ pass rush finally exploded last week, lighting up after a brutal seven-week stretch as one of the least productive units in the NFL for sacks. Leading the charge, as if he never left, was star defensive tackle Chris Jones, who racked up two sacks. The wild part? On one of those game-changing plays, he flat out overruled defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s call on where to line up.

The Untamed Force

Chris Jones was supposed to be inside, with Drue Tranquill outside, on that pivotal third down. But Jones just refused to move, telling Holthus on the team’s postgame video show, “I was supposed to be inside and Drue (Tranquill) was supposed to be outside. But I just refused to move inside. It led to a sack, though.” Yeah, it sure did! He knew he was “going to get cursed out” by Spagnuolo in the meeting room for freelancing, but the result was undeniable. He picked up his second sack of the day, making it his most productive outing all season. And in his own words, what he showed was clear: “I’m still Chris Jones, man.”

Kicking Woes and Falcons Threats

Looking ahead, the Chiefs are rolling with Harrison Butker for another week despite his rough start, hitting only 12-for-19 on field goal attempts and a dismal 6-for-13 on anything 40-plus yards. Meanwhile, when the Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons, things are shifting on the other side of the ball. The Falcons just signed Jake Moody off the Ravens’ practice squad, bringing him in after releasing Nick Folk. Keep an eye on Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams. He’s stepping up as the next man up after the Falcons traded All-Pro safety Jesse Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Hellams, a fourth-year pro who has mostly played special teams, is ready. He told reporters in Atlanta, “I feel like I came into the league to take every day to prepare like a starter and when my moment comes, to be ready for it.” He’ll certainly be tested by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing attack, especially with Josh Downs, acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts this week, added to the mix.

The Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons next, and you know the defensive front needs to be on point to limit Bijan Robinson. Can Jones keep being Jones, consequences or not? That’s what we’ll be watching for.

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Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.