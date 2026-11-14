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US men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino’s time with the squad was a wild ride of highs and lows, a true whiplash experience. He hit some of the goals set for him, but for many, it left a gut feeling he never fully bought into his own project. This all started after a brutal 2024 Copa América cost his predecessor their job, with the first home World Cup in three decades staring everyone down.

A Fresh Start Over the Hudson, Or Just A Facade?

Pochettino kicked things off with big expectations in New York City, introduced on the 24th floor of a building overlooking the Hudson River. Right out the gate, he was grilled about the program’s culture. His answer? He pointed straight to the four-time World Cup champion US women’s team.

The Unsettling Impression That Sticks

His tenure was a constant back-and-forth, hitting some high notes but also suffering some painful lows. He delivered on certain objectives, absolutely. But that nagging, unsettling impression that he never truly bought into the whole thing? That’s what many are left with, and it’s a tough pill to swallow.

As the program grapples with that lingering doubt, especially after his tenure’s whiplash of results, the shadow of the first home World Cup in three decades looms larger than ever for the USMNT.

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Originally reported by The Guardian.