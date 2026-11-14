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Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has officially landed his team in an NFL-wide controversy, all thanks to a trade for safety Andre Cisco that is now sparking calls for the league to change its rules. This isn’t just a minor squabble, either: the competition committee itself is expected to talk about potential changes to the trade process after a bunch of deals got messed with or outright canceled around this year’s trade deadline. And yeah, the Lions are specifically mentioned as one of the teams that raised some serious eyebrows.

A 2029 Pick That Riled the League

So, here’s the deal: Detroit initially agreed to send a 2028 sixth-round draft pick to the New York Jets for Andre Cisco. Seems simple enough, right? Except the Lions later decided they wanted to renegotiate the compensation. And what happened? The Jets actually agreed to take a 2029 sixth-round selection instead. That’s a whole extra year for Detroit, all for the same player. Now, that might sound like a small change on paper, but clearly, multiple NFL front office executives are NOT happy. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, those execs believe teams shouldn’t be allowed to change trade compensation once an agreement is already locked in. The Lions’ Cisco deal is one of the transactions explicitly called out as an example of this frustrating loophole.

Jim Harbaugh Rages, Other Deals Explode

It wasn’t just the Lions making waves, though. Other teams saw their deals crash and burn because of this very issue. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, backed out of an agreed-upon trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for linebacker Arnold Ebiketie after realizing it would cost them a valuable compensatory draft pick. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos tried to change the compensation in a deal for Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley. Why? Concerns popped up during Henley’s physical. The Chargers weren’t having it, so that trade was voided entirely. Philly was reportedly super unhappy about the Bengals bailing, and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh even publicly called out the current system, demanding the NFL close these loopholes. Man, you know things are heated when Harbaugh is airing grievances like that!

Holmes Played the System, But Rules Are Coming

Here’s the kicker: while other teams watched their deals fall apart, Brad Holmes got his guy, Cisco, and convinced the Jets to accept a later draft pick. And the wild part? The Lions didn’t violate any *known* NFL rule by renegotiating the deal. The Jets willingly accepted the revised terms! That sets Detroit’s situation apart from those other transactions that just completely dissolved. Holmes originally wanted Cisco because the Lions desperately needed more experience in their secondary, especially with safety injuries making things uncertain. So, from Detroit’s perspective, he just played the game smart. But the league is clearly tired of teams playing *that* smart. One potential fix being tossed around would prevent teams from altering draft-pick compensation once the terms are agreed upon. You’d either take the original deal or walk away completely. It looks like the NFL is finally ready to step in and try to clean up this messy trade business, all thanks to some eyebrow-raising moves this year.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.