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Meetmebythesea, the 2-1 favourite, just delivered a monumental win, snagging owner JP McManus his first-ever Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday. This wasn’t just another race, folks, it was the favourite living up to *every* expectation.

Cobden’s Ride Was Pure Gold

Jockey Harry Cobden, who took over as McManus’ retained jockey in Britain and Ireland back in May, absolutely masterfully rode Meetmebythesea. They were neck and neck with champion trainer Dan Skelton’s Blueking D’Oroux, a 10-3 chance, heading over that last fence. But then? Meetmebythesea just hit another gear, pulling away to win by two-and-a-half lengths. Torneo, a 12-1 shot, trailed almost three lengths further back in third. You know it was a big deal, because Cobden, the 2023-24 champion jump jockey, was pumping his fists in the air crossing that finish line.

“You Just Have to Pinch Yourself”

The 28-year-old jockey knew exactly what this meant. He told ITV Sport, “These big days don’t come along very often and I’m going to enjoy every single one of them from now on.” He went on, “To ride a horse like this in a race like that, you just have to pinch yourself to be in this position. It’s wonderful for the boss [McManus], he puts so much into racing, I’m just the lucky man that’s allowed to be part of it.” That’s the real talk right there, knowing you’re part of something special. Meetmebythesea, a six-year-old, topped a reduced field of 10 horses, even with five non-runners including the highly fancied July Flower.

Trainer Ben Pauling was clearly thrilled with the performance, but he’s playing it cool on future ambitions. He said Meetmebythesea “jumped brilliantly and travelled really well… and showed a bit of guts there to win well.” But when pressed about a possible Gold Cup return at Cheltenham’s March Festival, Pauling held back, stating “I don’t know what I see him as.” He added, “He needed to do that today. I think he showed a lot more than we have seen from him so far, but he’s just really good. You don’t know what you have got under the bonnet until you compete in races like that, but that was really cool.” This horse has already got a second big win at Cheltenham under its belt, having snagged a novice win there at the Festival in March.

So, what’s next for this six-year-old phenom? Pauling isn’t tipping his hand on that March Festival run just yet, but Meetmebythesea just proved exactly what he’s capable of on a big stage. You gotta watch this one, because after a performance like that, anything feels possible.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.