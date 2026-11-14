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Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg wasn’t holding anything back after his team got absolutely shellacked 123-85 by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night. With star Stephen Curry out injured, the Warriors looked lost, and Lendeborg, clearly fed up, told reporters exactly how he felt: “We just lost by like 100. So you know I’m f–ked up mentally right now.” That’s the kind of raw honesty you get when things go sideways in a hurry.

A Rookie’s Raw Reaction to a Rough Night

Lendeborg himself had a night to forget, contributing just three points and going a miserable 1-of-13 from the field. He didn’t mince words about his personal performance either, adding, “I was flustered the entire game. Couldn’t make a damn layup.” You can practically feel the frustration radiating from that quote. Losing by 38 points, especially without your main guy, is never easy. When a young player is that candid about being “f–ked up mentally” after a game, it tells you everything you need to know about how badly that loss stung the entire squad. The Golden State faithful have to be wondering what the heck just happened out there.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.