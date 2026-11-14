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Nashville was staring down the barrel of a lost win streak on November 14, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights by a goal through two periods at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas was straight up out-pacing the Predators in all three zones, making it look like that season-high run was about to hit a wall.

O’Reilly Ignites the Comeback Flame

Then, the third period kicked off, and something clicked. It all started with Ryan O’Reilly. He bagged his second goal of the game, finishing a play from behind the goal line, and just like that, the score was tied with 10:16 left on the clock. That single moment infused the Nashville bench with a shot of pure confidence, and you could feel the tide turning.

Vegas Left Speechless As Preds Take Over

From that tying goal on, it was all Nashville. They absolutely flooded the Golden Knights’ zone with shots, nearly grabbing the go-ahead goal multiple times. What’s even wilder, the Predators held Vegas without a single shot for the final 9:32 of regulation. Think about that for a second. They out-shot the Golden Knights 9-1 through the end of overtime, then sealed the deal, winning the game 3-2 in a shootout. Predators coach Andrew Brunette nailed it, describing the turnaround as a total group effort, a “sudden belief” that they could keep the streak alive against a tough Vegas squad. Brunette summed it up perfectly: “That’s why we’re on a winning streak. Everybody’s kind of chipped in. Everybody’s got belief in each other, belief in the group.” Nashville now stands at 11-4-5 with 27 points, proving that belief can absolutely shift momentum when it matters most.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.