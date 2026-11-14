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The “Make Diego Pacheco a Star at 168 Pounds” project hits its next critical phase this Saturday, as the 25-year-old puts his perfect 26-0 record and his collection of second-tier title belts on the line. He is facing another prospect, Darius Fulghum, in what is set to be the finale of a four-bout DAZN-streamed main card. This super middleweight clash is going down in southern California, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, just about 14 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Perfect Record, Real Stakes

Pacheco isn’t just risking his flawless 26-0 record, which is a big deal on its own. He is also putting his stash of second-tier title belts, which he has held for a couple of years, in jeopardy. On top of that, his No. 6 ranking in the super middleweight weight class by Ring Magazine is on the line. This isn’t some easy tune-up fight either. He is up against Darius Fulghum, a guy who is only 18 months removed from his single career loss, after starting his professional career with an impressive 14 consecutive wins. This 12-round super middleweight bout is a huge test for Pacheco and could define the next stage of his career.

The Full Card

Beyond the main event, the DAZN stream is stacked with three other intriguing fights. Fans will get to see Anthony Olascuaga take on Yuberjen Martinez in a 12-round flyweight battle. There is also a 10-round lightweight contest featuring Charlie Sheehy against Jose Matias Romero. Rounding out the main card, David Adeleye is scheduled to face Alexander Flores in a 10-round heavyweight showdown.

If you are looking to catch all the action, B/R will have live updates. Ring walks for the main event are expected to begin shortly after 8 p.m. EST. This Saturday could be a pivotal night for Diego Pacheco and the super middleweight division.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.