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BMW wrapped up the 2026 World Endurance Championship season securing second place in the manufacturers’ standings, a result their motorsport boss Andreas Roos says the team can be “proud” of, even after failing to mount a sustained title challenge against Toyota. It was a tough fight all year, culminating in an eventful Monza 6 Hours finale where the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 car finished fifth, and its sister #20 entry landed in seventh.

Monza Mayhem And Championship Disappointment

The Monza 6 Hours was a wild ride for both BMW cars. The #15, piloted by Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, and Dries Vanthoor, had to claw its way back after facing a drive-through penalty for Magnussen overtaking under Virtual Safety Car conditions. He even had a late spin that might’ve cost them a higher finish, possibly fourth. Magnussen admitted it was “a wild race with plenty of ups and downs for us,” but he was ultimately “very satisfied” to secure second in manufacturers’ and third in drivers’ standings.

Meanwhile, the #20 car, shared by Rene Rast, Robin Frijns, and Sheldon van der Linde, started strong, even running in podium positions early on. But, it eventually dealt with “another braking problem,” which sounds like a recurring issue, pushing them down the order. Marciello shared the “mixed feelings” vibe, acknowledging second in manufacturers’ and third in drivers’ standings is a “very good result,” but the sting of falling short after fighting for the title for so long clearly hit home. He got “used to being in that position” and felt “a little disappointed” when they couldn’t seal it. The championship dream truly took a hit with difficult races in Austin and Barcelona, where main rival Toyota pulled away with big points.

Building On A Strong Return To The Top Tier

This season marked a big moment for BMW. As Roos pointed out, this was their first time back in the top class of sports car racing since 1999. To come back after 15 years and instantly be “fighting with Toyota, which is in the championship without any break since 2012,” is a massive achievement. The team notched two victories and three additional podium finishes in the Hypercar class throughout the campaign, showing they weren’t just participating, they were competing at the sharp end.

WRT team principal Vincent Vosse echoed the sentiment, saying that while they always chase titles, getting second and third in a championship this tough is a seriously good outcome. The fact that both BMW cars went into the finale “level on points” is huge, proving just how strong and evenly matched those crews are. It’s clear they’re not just happy to be here. This season lays a solid foundation. BMW is “looking forward to the new season” and wants to “come back even stronger to fight for victory at Le Mans and for the world championship.” You can bet they’re already plotting how to turn those mixed feelings into pure triumph next year.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.