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Amanda Nunes is back, and she’s not messing around! Her exact words: ‘I’m here to stay,’ and believe me, after everything she’s done, you know she means it. Tonight, at UFC 334 in New York City, Nunes is stepping into the co-main event to reclaim her UFC women’s bantamweight title from Kayla Harrison. This is, without a doubt, one of the most important women’s MMA fights we’ve ever seen.

Heavyweight Gold Is On The Line

But wait, there’s more! The main event of UFC 334 is for the UFC heavyweight championship, and it’s a clash you absolutely cannot miss. We’ve got defending champ Ciryl Gane, who’s been through the wringer, taking on the white-hot Josh Hokit. Gane knows the climb. He went through Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, and Alex Pereira, taking four attempts to finally become the undisputed champion. He understands how fast things can change in this game.

Then there’s Hokit. This dude is an NFL alum turned prizefighter, and he’s on an accelerated run. He’s making serious noise in New York City, and get this: he could go from UFC debutant to heavyweight champion in a wild 12 months. That’s insane! Hokit has got a massive obstacle in front of him with Gane, but you gotta love the drama when an accelerated run leads to the biggest fight of your life. This is the definition of high stakes.

Nunes’ Quest & Wonderboy’s Farewell

Back to the co-main, because Nunes vs. Harrison is unbelievably good. Kayla Harrison, the current champ, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo. This isn’t her first rodeo with high-pressure situations. But Nunes, a former two-division UFC champion, has that fire. She vows to reclaim her throne and fight until her body quits. When she says ‘I’m here to stay,’ you better believe it. This isn’t merely a title fight, it’s a statement. The gold between these two could stock Midtown Manhattan’s Diamond District!

And don’t forget Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He’s got his retirement bout tonight, streaming live on Paramount+ as well. You definitely want to catch that legendary fighter’s last walk to the octagon. The full card is loaded with other big fights and notable names. The action kicks off with a pre-show at 4 p.m. ET, with the first fight at 5 p.m. ET. The main card, which has five fights scheduled, officially starts at 9 p.m. ET.

So, what are you waiting for? UFC 334 is tonight, Saturday, Nov. 14, live from Madison Square Garden. You can catch every single punch, kick, and submission by signing up for Paramount+. It’s included with your subscription, and plans start as low as $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year. This card is absolutely stacked, with title fights, a legend’s farewell, and storylines that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Do not miss it!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.