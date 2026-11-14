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The NFL is only halfway through its current 18-week regular-season grind, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is already talking about changing things up. He’s not just talking hypothetically, either. Jones dropped a bombshell Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, stating flat out, “I don’t think we’re far away from it,” when discussing the league’s push to add an eighteenth regular-season game. Yeah, you heard that right, an *extra* game on the schedule.

Jones’ Vision for an Expanded Season

Jones sees this expansion to 18 games as a no-brainer, saying it’s “in everybody’s best interests.” His reasoning? It would cut back on those often-meaningless preseason games, giving teams a better chance to develop early in the *real* season instead. He believes this is a win for everyone, even the players. “It certainly is in the players’ best interest in my mind, for sure,” he claimed, adding that he fully anticipates this change “coming.” It’s clear Jones, and likely the league as a whole, is confident this is the direction things are heading.

The Elephant in the Room: Player Resistance

Here’s where it gets spicy though. While Jones sounds like he thinks everyone will just nod along, the reality is probably a lot different. His comments “presume the NFL Players Association will happily agree to 18 regular-season games.” But let’s be real, the source makes it pretty clear they “likely won’t.” An extra game means more wear and tear, more risk of injury, and a longer season for the guys actually out there playing. Any move like this absolutely has to be negotiated with the players, and if history is any guide, they’re not just going to roll over and say yes without a fight.

So, while the league might be pushing hard for an 18-game schedule, and owners like Jones are already talking like it’s a done deal, don’t expect the players to just sign off. This is a massive shift, and the negotiations between the league and the NFLPA are going to be absolutely critical to how this plays out. It’s a fight for the future of the NFL schedule, and we are just starting to hear the opening shots.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.