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Scotland’s showdown against Australia on Sunday in the Nations Championship is shaping up to be a true battle of unpredictables, with both squads heading into the match reeling from brutal defeats last weekend. The Wallabies got absolutely picked apart by England at Twickenham, while Scotland got taken to the cleaners by New Zealand at Murrayfield. These two teams, when they’re hot, they are *hot*, but they can also drop so far below their ceiling it’s like they’re staring up at it from the floor.

Tuipulotu’s Fire, Suaalii’s Fury: A Rematch For The Ages

This fixture always sparks something extra in Scotland’s Australia-born captain, Sione Tuipulotu, but making up for that second-half no-show against the All Blacks is the real driver for the squad. Tuipulotu admitted it was “hard to watch the footage back after a defeat like that where we missed some big opportunities and let ourselves down in certain areas.” He’s been “very proud of the boys in terms of how they have rallied this week” after confronting that performance. He knows Australia comes in as a “wounded team” after their clash with England, but for him, that “little bit of fire bubbling away whenever I play against the Wallabies” is always there. Still, the goal is clear: “Our minds are firmly set on bouncing back after last week. That performance wasn’t good enough. We know that and we want to put that right.”

A massive part of that equation, especially for Tuipulotu, is the return of Australia’s superstar, Joseph Suaalii. The 23-year-old rugby league convert, who more than any other player carries the hopes of his nation, has been the target of heavy criticism following the England loss. Former England international Chris Ashton didn’t hold back, saying Suaalii “doesn’t look like an international rugby union player to me.” After starting on the wing against England, Suaalii is moving back to the 13 jersey at Murrayfield, which throws him right back into the midfield maelstrom against Tuipulotu. This isn’t just any matchup: these two had a memorable collision two years ago. Suaalii delivered a “shuddering hit” so powerful that *he himself* was invalided out of the game, and some “spicy” words were exchanged afterwards.

The Pressure Cooker Is On For Australia’s Superstar

Tuipulotu, for his part, has huge respect for Suaalii’s talent and knows the flak flying his way this week will only light a fire under him. He even joked, “I wish they could have done that in another week!” His brother Mosese, who played with Suaalii at the Waratahs, “only had good things to say about him.” But with Scotland’s coach Townsend stressing individual responsibility and the entire team focused on making amends for their previous outing, the stage is set for an intense showdown. Suaalii is looking to shut down his critics, while Tuipulotu and Scotland are hungry to prove their resilience. This Sunday, you can bet both teams are going to leave it all out on the pitch, especially when those two collide again.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.