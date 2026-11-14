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The Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop on Friday landed right in the middle of NFL Week 10, forcing the league to make some serious last-minute adjustments to its officiating crews. This isn’t just a minor tweak, folks. We’re talking about three officials stepping into unexpected referee roles, all thanks to a “temporary telecommunications outage” that grounded flights nationwide. It’s a wild wrench in the works for a critical part of the NFL season.

Grounding Flights, Shaking Up Sundays

This whole mess started Friday with the FAA issuing a ground stop that brought air travel across the country to a halt. The culprit? A telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control, which is the kind of thing that makes you just shake your head. While the stop itself was lifted by 8:15 p.m. ET Friday, the fallout was already hitting hard. College football felt it first, with kickoff changes for some games and even a full postponement for the Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma SEC matchup until Sunday. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy wasn’t sugar-coating it either, saying Friday that the resumption of nationwide air travel would “be slow.”

The NFL announced on Saturday morning that they had to adjust several officiating assignments for Week 10. The plan was simple enough: officials were reassigned to games that they could actually *drive* to from their hometowns. That’s how deep this went, folks; we’re talking about driving directions determining who calls the shots on Sunday.

Unexpected Whistles: New Faces, Double Duty

With the flight chaos, the NFL had to tap into its contingency plans, and fast. Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt, who normally serve as umpires, are now stepping up to referee duties. Anderson will be in Tennessee for the Jacksonville Jaguars-Tennessee Titans game, while Heydt gets the Carolina Panthers-New Orleans Saints showdown in New Orleans. But the real standout in this last-minute shuffle is side judge Don Willard. This dude is pulling double duty! He’s set to referee the Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts game in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET, and then he’s hitting the road to Cincinnati for Sunday night’s epic battle between the Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET. That’s a serious travel day for an official!

The league, for its part, tried to calm the waters a bit, stating that “Each of the league’s 17 officiating crews have a backup referee identified, and that individual trains throughout the year to work at the referee position should the need arise.” It’s good to know they have a plan, but this is the kind of “need” nobody really expects to arise from a nationwide telecommunications outage.

This isn’t the first time the country’s air travel system has seen something like this since 9/11 either; ABC News reported a similar nationwide ground stop happened in 2023. Back then, pilots couldn’t get their pre-departure paperwork because the FAA NOTAM system, which is crucial for real-time flight info, went down. So, while the FAA got things back up and running relatively quickly this time, the ripple effects are still very real, right down to who’s throwing flags in Week 10.

We’ve got some big games coming up this Sunday, and now they’ve got an extra layer of intrigue with these unexpected officiating changes. Will these backup referees be ready for the pressure cooker of Week 10 NFL action? We’re about to find out, and every call will be under the microscope!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.