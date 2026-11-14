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Forget what you heard: the Minnesota Vikings were after Kirk Cousins long before Carson Wentz even had a chance to fumble on Monday Night Football. Conventional wisdom said the Vikes only went after Cousins *because* Wentz struggled in that 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, we know that’s not the real story.

The Pre-Game Hustle for Cousins

The truth is, the Vikings actually called the Las Vegas Raiders about Cousins a few hours before Monday’s game even kicked off. They were playing it smart, making it clear they wanted to see Wentz’s performance before pushing any deal forward. Their initial offer? A fifth-round pick. And yeah, sources say the Raiders were absolutely not interested in that lowball offer.

How the Raiders Got Their Price

But the game changed once Minnesota upped their offer to a 2027 third-round selection. That’s when the Raiders started to actually consider it. Sources confirmed that not only would Vegas get that sweet third-round pick, but they’d also free up a massive $10 million in cash for the 2027 season. That’s because Cousins’ bonus guarantee suddenly became Minnesota’s problem, shifting the financial burden. The Raiders might not have “enjoyed making” the trade,” but they firmly believed it was in “the best interests of the organization.”

So while the optics looked like a reaction to a bad game, the truth is, the wheels were in motion far earlier. That third-round pick and a cool $10 million in cap space made a tough decision the right one for the Raiders, even if it wasn’t one they relished.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.