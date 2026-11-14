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The Colorado Buffaloes, under coach Deion Sanders, pulled off a massive 42-32 upset against No. 14 Houston Friday night in Boulder, a victory that completely flipped the narrative for a team that had been struggling.

From Down Big To Dropping 28 Straight

This wasn’t some easy win. Houston came out firing, taking a big 20-7 lead in the first half. Most teams would fold, especially one sitting at 3-6 after a rough loss. But Sanders’ squad dug deep. By halftime, Colorado had already clawed their way back, taking a slim 21-20 lead. Then, they absolutely exploded. The Buffaloes went on an incredible 28-point unanswered run, turning that early deficit into a commanding 35-20 lead. That’s the kind of grit Coach Prime has been preaching, and they delivered it big time.

What This Win Means For Coach Prime’s Future (And Houston’s Playoff Hopes)

This wasn’t just another game for Colorado. After their last loss, which dropped them to 3-6, Coach Sanders himself said, “The fans deserve better.” And Friday night, they absolutely got it. This 42-32 victory pushes the Buffaloes to 4-6 on the season, and suddenly, bowl eligibility is actually a thing they can talk about. For Sanders, this win is huge. There was real talk about whether his fourth year in Colorado might be his last, especially with a staggering $25.5 million buyout on the line. This performance, that comeback, that upset, it keeps him alive. It gives him the momentum he desperately needed. On the other side of the field, for No. 14 Houston, this loss is devastating. It crushed any realistic hope they had of making it into the final 12-team College Football Playoff. Brutal.

So, while Colorado now eyes a path to bowl eligibility, every eye will be on Deion Sanders. He delivered when it mattered most, and for now, his vision for the Buffaloes gets to keep rolling. What a turnaround!

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.